ONLINE UPDATE: RWANDAN LEADERS FORGO PAY IN SOLIDARITY WITH SHELTER-IN-PLACE SUFFERING

Like many other nations, Rwanda enforced a shelter-in-place order from mid-March to the end of April. Half-way through the social shutdown, as increasing numbers of people lost their livelihoods, a communique was issued: “In the context of the fight against COVID-19, and in solidarity with the most affected Rwandans, the Government of Rwanda has decided, over and above ongoing social protection initiatives, that all Cabinet Members, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Public Institutions, and other senior officials shall forfeit one month’s salary (April). We thank all Rwandans for their continued support and adherence to the measures announced by the Government against COVID-19. Together we shall rein in this pandemic.” Now that’s leadership!