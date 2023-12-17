Potrero Hill Resident Patrick Mākuakane Awarded a MacArthur

Patrick Mākuakane. Photo: Courtesy of The MacArthur Foundation

Though he lives on 20th Street, Patrick Mākuakane is mindful of and dedicated to his Hawaiian roots. Mākuakane is a hula dancer and kumu hula, or teacher. A San Franciscan for 38 years, and Potrero Hill resident two-thirds of that time, Mākuakane is the founder and director of the Nā Lei Hulu i ka Wēkiu dance troupe. Last fall he was named a MacArthur Fellow.

Mākuakane attributes the award to what he calls hula mua, traditional hula dance and movement infused with contemporary music and modern subject matter. His work celebrates the Hawaiian people’s custom of dance storytelling, conveying history, nature and place. By tying past Hawaiian styles to the present, Mākuakane creates ritualistic, innovative, hula performances.

“My neighbors are amazing!” Mākuakane exclaimed, in response to a question about his relationship to the community, mentioning that many of the people he interacts with daily are also involved in his work. “They’re not just neighbors, they dance for me,” he said with a smile.

Mākuakane directs a hula school for younger children located at Downtown High School. Many of his students begin dancing between the ages of four and eight, continuing until they graduate high school. Keiki classes include instruction in the Hawaiian language. A roughly three-month session costs $150 for the first student, $270 for the second, the third child is free. The most recent term was held on Sunday mornings.

“I’ve seen so many of my dancers grow up,” Mākuakane said affectionately.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the hula dance community supported their teacher, and one another.

“I told people, pay what you can. Then people paid for others. Then other people paid because they were concerned about me getting through the pandemic! It was dance, but also in a way, therapy,” he said.

Mākuakane works with two types of dancers: weekday dancers who learn for fun, community, and enrichment and performing troupe artists. There’s significant interaction between the two groups, with casual dancers helping the performing company with their work. An annual show takes place every fall; in 2024 it’ll be at The Presidio Theatre on October 23 and 24.

Nā Lei Hulu i ka Wēkiu, a cultural and educational nonprofit, was founded in 1985. Over the years it’s built a strong following of loyal dancers; the board is composed entirely of dancers. Classes are primarily held in and around Potrero Hill.

“I welcome everyone, I want people to be heard, acknowledged, and safe,” said Mākuakane, launching into a story about how he came from Honolulu, Hawaii to San Francisco in his early 20s and felt supported by the City both financially and as an artist.

“It’s the best neighborhood,” Mākuakane said, pointing to the Hill’s myriad restaurants; he claims to not cook.

Mākuakane, who is 62, “feels 32.” He cares for two mini-Australian shepherds – Reba and Rocky – and regularly travels to see friends and relatives in Hawaii.