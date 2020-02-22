Potrero Stage Launches its 25th Season

PlayGround, a resident company and founder of Potrero Stage, located on 18th Street, is in its twenty-fifth season. The theater group started 2020 with its third annual PlayGround Solo Performance Festival, presented through February 9.

“Showcasing eleven creator-performers, including eight Bay Area premieres, this festival pairs two one-act solo performances together into full double-bill evenings of theater. No two pairings are the same, so audiences are encouraged to see multiple evenings and discover tour-de-force performances from a diverse and inclusive roster of Bay Area innovators! Whether it be through comedy, musical, drag, spoken word, or storytelling, this Festival is sure to inspirit the individual in us all,” said Potrero Stage’s Chris Steele.

In collaboration with other resident companies, Crowded Fire Theater and Golden Thread Productions, Potrero Stage will launch their collective 2020 seasons with On the Periphery by Sedef Ecer, an American premiere directed by Erin Gilley. “Set in Istanbul and Paris, this rarely-told story of migrants in Istanbul’s urban slums takes a lyrical, funny, and deeply human look at hope and home against all odds” said Steele. On the Periphery runs from February 23 to April 4.

A new arrival to Potrero Stage is Same Boat Theater Collective, which’ll stage its production of The Emeryville Horror from April 23 to May 3. According to Steele, the play focuses on “the effects of climate change and environmental degradation on underprivileged populations in the Bay Area.”

Potrero Stage memberships can be purchased for $25 a year. Members are given discounted access to productions and events.“On average, members recoup their cost of membership with just one pair of tickets purchased for any of the work debuting this season,” said Steele. For more information: https://playground-sf.org/playground-potrero-stage-memberships.