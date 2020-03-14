Private Sector Poised to Make a Seismic Shift in Earthquake Warning Systems

A worker surveys the damage caused by a fire in San Francisco’s Marina District after the Loma Prieta earthquake struck in October 1989. Photo: FEMA

What if an earthquake’s time, location, and magnitude could be known days before it struck? That’s the promise of precursor SPC, a Washington-based company which is just months away from nationwide deployment of earthquake forecasting technology.

Precursors – advance warning signs of quakes – include foreshocks, odd animal behavior, and according to Dr. Friedemann Freund, precursor SPC’s chief scientist, changes in the electrical charge of the ground and air around the area a temblor will strike. Freund claims that these electromagnetic precursory signals, if accurately measured with ground-based and orbiting satellite sensors, and discriminated from background noise, can indicate that a seismic event is imminent, allowing cities to be evacuated, factory production lines shutdown, and lives saved.

According to Freund, who has worked with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, SETI Institute, and San Jose State University, applying pressure to one end of a granite block will generate a positively charged electric field on the other end. Freund asserts that lab-based experiments mimic what occurs along fault lines where grinding tectonic plates buildup pressure before rupturing. Under immense compression, the earth behaves like a semiconductor, transmitting electrical charge from one end to the other. Detect the anomalies in the charge, as well as 10 other precursory signals including Ultra Low Frequency emissions and soil conductivity changes, crunch the numbers through powerful computers using algorithms, and earthquakes can be forecasted.

Referencing the 9.0 magnitude 2011 Fukushima Earthquake and tsunami in Japan, Freund says in a 2016 video, “From my perspective, from a physics perspective, I find it incomprehensible that a process that releases so much energy in the moment of rupture [2 million Hiroshima-class atomic bombs simultaneously] will not express itself in some recognizable way before the rupture occurs.”

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) doesn’t endorse the business of earthquake prediction. “Neither the USGS nor any other scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake. We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future,” states the USGS website.

USGS and most seismologists forecast possible seismic activity based on probabilistic determinations of an earthquake occurring in a given region over a certain time period. They cannot say with precision when a temblor may strike, only that a quake of a given magnitude is likely within a certain time period – 30 years; 100 years – based upon analysis of tectonic plate movement, past quakes, and geological studies. Earthquake probability models using this approach influence insurance rates, building codes, and emergency response plans.

Earthquake prediction is particularly controversial given its historical association with astrology and numerous failed prognostications. But emergent technologies may make forecasting earthquakes as routine as prognosticating the weather.

“Precursor is a social purpose commercial company that provides data services – earthquake forecasting services – designed to safeguard…prosperity by forecasting earthquakes days before they occur to ensure that governments and businesses are prepared,” said precursor SPC’s Malcolm MacGregor. “Unlike current systems that monitor and measure the movement of rock very well, precursor monitors and measures the energy that always builds up days prior to an earthquake. We will have a national level deployment in place in three months.”

“With the introduction of any new capability there is a need to communicate to all stakeholders,” said precursor SPC’s Pierre Rolin. “Earthquake forecasting needs to be thoughtfully communicated to stakeholders to establish preparedness. In the future, perhaps there could be a regular Earthquake Forecasting report on the news, similar to the weather report on the daily news. At that point, people will be well attuned to earthquake forecasting and be prepared.’

In a blow to quake forecasting, earlier this year, QuakeFinder, developed by aerospace company Stellar Solutions, was suspended after 20 years, $30 million, and hundreds of sensors installed throughout California. According to the Los Angeles Times, the project was unable to accurately discern electromagnetic precursors from background noise.

According to Stellar Solutions website: “Stellar Solutions spent big to see if there are electromagnetic precursors to large earthquakes. And yes, they do exist! Our research attempted to prove that electromagnetic signals…exist in the days prior to earthquakes larger than M4.0 [magnitude 4]. The research efforts involved developing algorithms that could find these small signals from 70 Terabytes of data collected from our national network of sensors from 2005 to 2018. The results published late last year in a peer-reviewed journal…found that for earthquakes larger than M4.0 and within about 40 kilometers of a magnetometer instrument, a measurable increase in magnetic fluctuations occurred in the window four to 12 days prior to the earthquakes. Now the challenge is to refine the algorithms to discriminate the unusual activity from the large amount of background noise… To do this, we need funding and partners.”

Another company involved in earthquake forecasting, Israel-based Ionoterra, claims it can provide an eight-hour early warning by measuring disturbances in Earth’s ionosphere using space-based sensors.

“There is a revolution going on in sensors,” Volcanologist Rick Wundermann said. “Californian and Italian Seismologists as well as structural engineers have led the path in finding new ways to monitor buildings, bridges, and even the environment using cellphones. Cellphones have in them small sensors including accelerometers.”

Reported animal behavior prior to seismic activity, such as shrieking birds, snakes freezing in mid-slither and rats running from their burrows can be explained by animals’ heightened sensitivity to primary waves, which travel faster than more destructive secondary waves. While humans cannot usually sense these waves, seismographs can. With already in place technology a warning of several seconds is possible, which might provide a moment to take cover under a desk or wedge oneself in a doorframe before the violent arrival of S-waves.

Japanese company Challenge offers a shoebox-size product that it claims can detect P waves and automatically shut down factory lines and warn people, provided there’s an internet connection. However, attempts to locate the product for sale on the internet failed.

Whether or not the promise of advance earthquake warnings is realized, progress has been made in predicting aftershocks. According to Texas Advanced Computing Center’s website, USGS and Southern California Earthquake Center researchers used supercomputers to simulate California earthquakes and found “in the week following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake, the likelihood of another magnitude 7.0 quake would be up to 300 times greater than the week beforehand. This scenario of ‘cascading’ ruptures was demonstrated in the 2002 magnitude 7.9 Denali, Alaska, and the 2016 magnitude 7.8 Kaikoura, New Zealand earthquakes.”