Rape Reports Down, Burglaries Up in 2020

Dogpatch, Mission Bay and Potrero Hill are served by two San Francisco Police Department districts. The Southern and Bayview districts are located east of Highway 101 and south of Mission Street, an area that experienced a 45 percent decline in reported rapes, and a 40 percent decrease in claims of human trafficking last year.

Larceny theft – the violent taking of property, such as bikes and motor vehicle parts – as well as embezzlement and forgery dipped by 40 percent in 2020, with 4,180 acts recorded relative to 6,971 in 2019.

These numbers continued the 2018 to 2019 trend, which saw an 84 percent decrease in human-trafficking and 45 percent decline in rapes.

There were 49 rape reports in 2020, almost half the 89 accounts in 2019. Just three assertions of human trafficking were made in 2020, compared to five in 2019.

“In regards to the decrease of incidents of rape and human trafficking as well as the larcenies…we believe that COVID-19 had the biggest impact on these activities,” said SFPD Officer Robert Rueca. “We did not enact any new programs for 2020 that tackled these issues differently. We are experiencing more activity of human trafficking behind closed doors versus seeing the public presence out in our streets.”

Robberies – taking or attempting to take anything of value by force or threat of force or violence and/or by putting the victim at fear – declined by 26 percent in 2020, with 517 reported compared to 697 in 2019.

In 2020 motor vehicle theft jumped by almost 20 percent, compared to a .2 percent rise the previous year. Burglary – breaking in and entering or forced entry – rose by 22 percent, negating the 18 percent decline in 2019.

“Our focus in 2020 has been on the increase in burglaries,” said Rueca. “Our priority has also been in reducing violent crimes such as homicides, shootings, and robberies.”

Reports of arson – the willful or malicious burning or attempt to burn, with or without intent to defraud any personal property – increased by 22.4 percent, with 82 recorded acts.

Overall crime declined by 23 percent in the two districts, following a 12 percent reduction in 2019.