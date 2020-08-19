Short Cuts

Jackson Park Bonded

Two thousand postcards sent to Mayor London Breed calling for Jackson Park to be included in the 2020 Health and Recovery Bond that’ll appear on the November ballot resulted in the inclusion of $10 million towards park improvements in the proposed measure…one-fifth of Crowded Fire Theater’s acting ensemble has fled San Francisco, mostly for economic reasons…The Slow Streets program has expanded, and now includes 20th Street from San Bruno Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue; Arkansas Street from 23rd to 17th streets; Mariposa Street from Texas to Mississippi streets; Minnesota Street from Mariposa to 22nd streets.

Groceries Available

Dogpatch first grocery store in decades, Mainstay Markets, opened at 655 22nd Street last month. In an area that’s seen significant residential development in recent years, including additional University of California, San Francisco, Mission Bay student housing, Mainstay co-owners Jim Chan and Kerry Workman saw an opportunity to meet expanding demand for fresh food. The market offers locally grown produce, baked goods, and household staples. “We want people to feel welcome here, regardless of their background,” said Grocery Director Frankie Hernandez. Chan, Workman, and Hernandez plan to introduce an in-house online ordering system, for pickup at a designated loading zone…Thinkers Café is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Parker Potrero, on 18th and Missouri streets, is offering dinner Sunday to Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m… shoppers are allowed to bring reusable bags to grocery stores, so long as they “bag” their purchases into their personal sacks, and not on the counter. Paper bags cost $.25 each!

Building Lifted

Brookfield Properties, developer of 28-acre Pier 70, is lifting Building 12 – built in 1941 by the U.S. Navy –10-feet as part of the site’s sea level rise protection plan. The structure is larger than a football field and weighs more than 2,000 tons. It once served as a production facility for steel plates used as part of ships’ hulls. When restoration is completed in 2022, Building 12 will house publicly accessible maker spaces, retail outlets, and event spaces… The View was relieved to learn, via press release, that the International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference & Exhibition, North America’s longest-running and largest powder and bulk solids technology event, will now be held April 27 to 29, 2021. The paper will now proceed to find out what powders and solids are of sufficient interest to merit an international conference. Makeup? Clay? Bio?

College Trusted

The California College of the Arts appointed Ritu Kalra to its Board of Trustees for a three-year term. Kalra is treasury director and special advisor to the executive vice president of Harvard University. Previously, she was a managing director at Goldman Sachs, where she ran the Western Region Public Sector and Infrastructure, as well as the Higher Education and Nonprofit finance practices within the Investment Banking Division. She briefly worked as a business reporter for the Hartford Courant. “Ritu’s passion for the arts and education, along with her financial expertise in nonprofits and educational institutions, will bring a valuable perspective to the CCA community,” said CCA President Stephen Beal. “I’ve learned a great deal in the time that I’ve known Ritu, and we’re incredibly fortunate to now have her on the Board of Trustees.”