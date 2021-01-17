Short Cuts

Mission Bay School Designed

San Francisco Unified School District staff presented design details for the Mission Bay elementary school and Linked Learning Hub planned for Block 14 to the Mission Bay Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) at a virtual meeting in December. The design was enthusiastically received by CAC members, and prompted remarks that school construction is keenly anticipated by Potrero Hill, Dogpatch, South-of-Market, and Mission Bay residents. After the meeting, staff confirmed title transfer from the University of California, San Francisco, Block 14’s owner, had been completed. During public comment, Bruce Agid, a Mission Bay resident who leads an informal neighborhood steering committee advocating for the school, said that based on correspondence with SFUSD staff the project appears to be on track for a fall 2025 opening…Building statistics SFUSD staff provided indicate that rather than “approximately 80 feet” as The View reported last month, height will be 67 feet for the main wing along Owens Street, and 30 feet for the support services wing that’ll extend along Nelson Rising Lane. The building’s footprint will be 105,700 gross square feet. Design specifics are subject to change. Block 14 is bounded by Owens Street to the west, Nelson Rising Lane to the south, Mission Bay Boulevard South to the north, and Sixth Street to the east.

Amazon Isn’t Just a River in South America

Last month, Recology sold its 900 Seventh Street waste maintenance facility to Amazon for $200 million, to be developed into a six-acre distribution facility. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, there’s already “more high-paying Amazon jobs than anywhere besides Seattle” in the Bay Area, with 7,000 office workers in San Francisco, Palo Alto, and East Palo Alto, and leagues of delivery and warehouse workers. Amazon owns San Francisco-based streaming/gamer thingy Twitch, which has 1,500 employees. Amazon’s plan will no doubt be resisted by Mission Bay residents concerned about increased truck traffic, amongst other issues. It’s prompted immediate chatter, along the lines of the site changing from waste disposal to waste generation.