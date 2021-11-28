Short Cuts

Pennsylvania Avenue Extension

The San Francisco Planning Department, San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA) and Caltrain are jointly studying the potential to construct a rail tunnel under Pennsylvania Avenue, improve the 22nd Street Caltrain Station, and build a station in Bayview. The agencies will collectively hold community meetings on November 4 and 6 over Zoom to review possible pathways. At the assemblies, SFCTA staff will discuss the Pennsylvania Avenue Extension project; Caltrain workers will speak to electrification and the nearly finished 22nd Street Access Study. The get-togethers “…will dive deeper into the future of Caltrain stations in the City, with a focus on a potential additional station in the southern part of the City. We welcome feedback during the Zoom events and via email and phone before and after through December 8, 2021. There is no compensation (for feedback),” said Daniel Sider, for the Planning Department chief of staff. According to Natalie Gee, District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton’s chief of staff, Caltrain has developed potential short- and medium-term improvements to 22nd Street Station accessibility. “We have been working with the Planning Department and the SFCTA to ensure that there is robust community outreach for this project,” said Gee.

Yet Another UCSF Building

Construction of another University of California, San Francisco clinical facility and parking garage began last month. The “Block 34” project is located south of the UCSF Wayne and Gladys Valley Center for Vision, bounded by Illinois, Mariposa and Third streets. The five-story building will ultimately house an ambulatory surgery center, adult primary and secondary multi-specialty clinics, and pharmacy. The parking garage will provide 500 spaces and house administrative offices for UCSF Transportation Services. Construction will continue through August of 2024.