Southside Neighborhoods Deep Blue in November Election

Last month’s election attracted the highest participation level in three-quarters of a century, with 86 percent of those eligible voting, compared to 87 percent in 1944. While San Francisco was a sea of blue, Potrero Hill, Dogpatch, and Mission Bay residents voted for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and approved City measures by especially wide margins.

Southside neighborhoods endorsed most local measures, including Proposition A, the Health and Homelessness, Parks, and Streets Bond, Proposition D, Sheriff Oversight, and Proposition E, Police Staffing at similar levels as the rest of the City. But Dogpatch, the Hill, and Mission Bay voters were more enthusiastic about Proposition B, the Department of Sanitation and Streets, Sanitation and Streets Commission, and Public Works Commission and Proposition C, Removing Citizenship Requirements for Members of City Bodies, among other measures.

Precincts that voted no on Proposition B were located largely in the Marina, Sunset, Forest Hill, Presidio, Sea Cliff and Pacific Heights. Proposition C was disfavored in the Sunset, Marina, Outer Richmond, Visitacion Valley, Portola, Pacific Heights, Telegraph Hill, Russian Hill, Forest Hill, and Chinatown.

District 10, which includes Bayview-Hunters Point, Dogpatch, and the Hill has San Francisco’s highest percent of residents under the age of 17. Still, the margin of approval for Proposition G was lower than for other measures, with 56 percent of Hill voters favoring it, compared with the 81 percent of Hill voters who approved Proposition J, the Parcel Tax for San Francisco Unified School District, and 80-percent who endorsed Proposition K, the Affordable Housing Authorization. Precincts that voted no on Proposition G were located throughout the City.

Precincts that disfavored Proposition H, Neighborhood Commercial Districts and City Permitting, were located mainly in Bayview, the Excelsior, Sunset, and Ocean View. Precincts that declined Proposition I, Real Estate Transfer Tax, included those in the Sunset, Forest Hill, Visitacion Valley, Chinatown, Marina, Pacific Heights, Presidio, Sea Cliff, and Russian Hill. Voters in the Sunset, Pacific Heights, Presidio, Sea Cliff, Forest Hill, Russian Hill, and Western Addition also disliked Proposition L, the Business Tax Based on Comparison of Top Executive’s Pay to Employees’ Pay.

San Francisco voters strongly supported imposing more oversight of law enforcement agencies; 73 percent of Hill voters endorsed Proposition D; 81 percent favored Proposition E.

Approval of business taxes, Propositions F, I, and L, will serve to generate an addition $333 million in annual revenue. San Francisco currently faces a $116 million budget deficit.

The City is home to approximately 881,549 people, 124,940 of whom are located in District 10, 14.5 percent of the population. District 6, which includes Mission Bay, has 48,532 people, roughly 5.5 percent of the populace.

Data in the tables are subject to change. The San Francisco Department of Elections certifies results on December 3, 2020. Information for Dogpatch, the Hill, and Mission Bay were drawn from Election Map, an independent project by designer Chris Arvin, as of November 19, 2020, as well as the November 19 Preliminary Report 15, published by the San Francisco Department of Elections.

Dogpatch precincts include 7013 and 7014; Potrero Hill, 7002, 7003, 7004, 7005, 7006, 7007, 7008, 7009, 7011, and 7012; Mission Bay, 7643, 7644, 7645, and 7646.