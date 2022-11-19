Starting Salaries Vary Widely by Profession, Baking in Inequality

Starting salaries for college graduates vary widely depending on the profession, setting up individuals for a likely lifetime of income disparities. Notably, journalists and elementary schoolteachers are at the bottom of the wage barrel, which raises the question, why are we asking people in essential jobs to do them at the cost of significant economic sacrifice? Those without college educations do even more poorly, with the average overall salary much lower than for software engineers. Data, compiled by the University of Chicago, are U.S. averages; wage disparities in the Bay Area tend to be greater.

Investment Banking Analyst $78,906 Quantitative Equities Trader $143,317 Quantitative Software Engineer $126,275 Management & Strategy Consultant $75,000 Economic Consultant $72,567 Human Capital Consultant $62,579 Assistant Brand Manager $50,730 Marketing Associate $42,745 Corporate Communications Associate $44,517 Human Resources Analyst $45,557 Employment Benefits Specialist $49,967 Job Recruiter $41,588 Supply Chain Analyst $56,718 Logistics Coordinator $46,026 Procurement Specialist $50,170 Accounting $50,895 Back End Software Developer $61,042 Full Stack Software Developer $64,869 Front End Software Developer $59,975 Elementary Schoolteacher $39,709 High School Teacher $41,264 Copy Editor $39,068 Journalist $30,923 News Reporter $29,169 Social Services Case Manager $35,780 School Counselor $43,964 Average U.S Salary $74,738