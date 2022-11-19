Starting Salaries Vary Widely by Profession, Baking in Inequality

Starting salaries for college graduates vary widely depending on the profession, setting up individuals for a likely lifetime of income disparities. Notably, journalists and elementary schoolteachers are at the bottom of the wage barrel, which raises the question, why are we asking people in essential jobs to do them at the cost of significant economic sacrifice? Those without college educations do even more poorly, with the average overall salary much lower than for software engineers. Data, compiled by the University of Chicago, are U.S. averages; wage disparities in the Bay Area tend to be greater.
|Investment Banking Analyst
|$78,906
|Quantitative Equities Trader
|$143,317
|Quantitative Software Engineer
|$126,275
|Management & Strategy Consultant
|$75,000
|Economic Consultant
|$72,567
|Human Capital Consultant
|$62,579
|Assistant Brand Manager
|$50,730
|Marketing Associate
|$42,745
|Corporate Communications Associate
|$44,517
|Human Resources Analyst
|$45,557
|Employment Benefits Specialist
|$49,967
|Job Recruiter
|$41,588
|Supply Chain Analyst
|$56,718
|Logistics Coordinator
|$46,026
|Procurement Specialist
|$50,170
|Accounting
|$50,895
|Back End Software Developer
|$61,042
|Full Stack Software Developer
|$64,869
|Front End Software Developer
|$59,975
|Elementary Schoolteacher
|$39,709
|High School Teacher
|$41,264
|Copy Editor
|$39,068
|Journalist
|$30,923
|News Reporter
|$29,169
|Social Services Case Manager
|$35,780
|School Counselor
|$43,964
|Average U.S Salary
|$74,738