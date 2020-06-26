The View is deeply grateful to all those who contributed to its May gofundme campaign. Almost one hundred people collectively donated close to $9,000. These funds will serve as a bridge over present difficult waters, enabling the paper to continue to publish through its 50-year anniversary in August. Thank you!

However, to reach long-term financial sustainability the View needs more subscribers/contributors, beyond our recent gofundme effort. Our goal is to secure at least 200 by the end of this year, up from fewer than 70 presently.

It may be hard to wrap one’s head around paying for a “free” paper, but of course producing the View has never been costless. Even in its heyday, from the 1980s to early-2000s, when reporters, editors, and photographers were largely unpaid volunteers, there were notable expenses associated with office space, equipment, printing and delivery. These expenditures were supported by our advertisers – mostly local merchants and realtors – who now face challenging times themselves.

We’re hopeful that San Francisco’s commercial community will reemerge in good health before too long and be in a financial position to return to advertising in their neighborhood newspapers. In the meantime, please consider becoming a subscriber/contributor!