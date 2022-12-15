The Canyon in Mission Rock Nearing Completion

The Canyon, the tallest residential tower built in San Francisco this year, is a 23-story residential building located on Parcel A in Mission Rock along the Mission Bay waterfront. Mission Rock Partners, a joint venture between the San Francisco Giants and Tishman Speyer, is redeveloping 28 acres of former surface parking with more than a thousand units of housing, offices, retail, and public parks.
Rec and Park Unconcerned About Project’s Shadowing of Potrero Del Sol Park
Last month, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission voted four to