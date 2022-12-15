The Canyon in Mission Rock Nearing Completion

Phase one of Mission Rock. Rendering courtesy Mission Rock Partners

The Canyon, the tallest residential tower built in San Francisco this year, is a 23-story residential building located on Parcel A in Mission Rock along the Mission Bay waterfront. Mission Rock Partners, a joint venture between the San Francisco Giants and Tishman Speyer, is redeveloping 28 acres of former surface parking with more than a thousand units of housing, offices, retail, and public parks.