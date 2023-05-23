The Oldest Homes on the Hill

According to the California Environmental Quality Act, buildings constructed more than 50 years ago that have architectural or historical significance may be considered potential historic resources. However, while many Potrero Hill homes were built more than a century ago, most haven’t been deemed sufficiently worthy of meriting extra protections. Just four Hill residences have been granted historical status by the San Francisco Planning Department. That doesn’t mean that other structures in the neighborhood don’t deserve preservation. It’s a long, contentious, and expensive process to be ranked historical. Most owners prefer to be free to modify their properties to suit new realities.
San Francisco’s Sexually Transmitted Infection Rates Lower than Southern Cities
While many cities have seen escalating numbers of sexually transmitted infections (STIs)