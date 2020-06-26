The Portfolio: Youth Creative Contest Winner! June 2020

South-of-Market resident, Kaia Burris, 11 years old, a fifth grader at Starr King Elementary School, took this photo of the beautiful blossoms behind the University of California Mission Bay’s Bakar Center. Like many children, Kaia hasn’t been outside much since San Francisco issued its shelter-in-place order and school closure. The last time she saw her Starr King friends they called out “See you in three weeks!” More than eight weeks later Kaia was happy to notice these flowers.