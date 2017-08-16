Short Cuts

Corovan

Last fall, Superior Court Judge Cynthia Ming-mei Lee issued an order that upheld San Francisco Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors approvals for a mixed-use project at 901 16th Street and 1200 17th Street, known as the “Corovan” site. Save The Hill and Grow Potrero Responsibly had argued that portions of the development’s environmental impact report were inadequate and/or inaccurate, and that it exceeded residential growth contemplated by the Eastern Neighborhood Plan. Judge Ming-mei Lee “denied in its entirety” the complaint. The project sponsor, Walden Development, hopes to start construction in late 2019.

Speakeasy

After a nine-month hiatus, Speakeasy Ales & Lagers reopened its remodeled Hunters Point taproom and resurrected its bottle production for retail distribution throughout California and select markets across the country, including New York City. Preserving the two-decade history and tradition of one of San Francisco’s stalwart production breweries, Speakeasy Ales & Lagers is back in business under new ownership by Ces Butner, chief executive officer, Hunters Point Brewery LLC. Speakeasy will hold a Grand Opening event at the brewery on January 27, 2018.