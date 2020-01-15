Community Calendar – January 2020

1/4/20 Saturday through 1/19/20 Sunday

Family: Complimentary Ice Skating Lessons

Learn from professional skate instructors, offered to those over three years-old, skate rental included. Reservations required, available one week in advance. Limited to 50 people per session. Free. 8:30 a.m., weekends through January 19. Union Square Ice Rink, Geary and Powell streets. For more information and to reserve a spot.

1/4/20 – Saturday

Gardening: Rose Pruning Demonstration

Pruning is an important part of rose culture, providing the plant with better air circulation, enhancing good form and reducing non-essential growth. This clipping demonstration will rely on cuttings from the San Francisco Rose Garden. The best-selling classic rose growing guide, Growing Roses in the San Francisco Bay Area and other Maritime-Influenced Climates, will be on sale for $25. Free. Rose Garden, John F. Kennedy Drive, Golden Gate Park. For more information.

1/4/20 Saturday and 1/5/19 Sunday

Art: Vintage Paper Fair

One of the West Coast’s largest selection of postcards, trade cards, stereoviews, photography, labels, brochures, Victorian transportation, sports memorabilia, and all manner of curious, beautiful and interesting old paper. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. County Fair Building, Ninth Avenue and Lincoln Way. For more information.

1/7/20 – Tuesday

Design: Museum of Craft and Design

Founded in 2004, MCD showcases designers, makers, and artists through craft and design-focused exhibitions and public programs. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

1/8/20 Wednesday through 1/23/20 Thursday

Performance: Fresh Festival

Fresh 2020, inspired by the theme of “Tender,” is a 21-day festival featuring art, action and interaction that showcases new and reactivated creative research, work and ideas in dance, music and performance. From $25. Various venues. For more information.

1/9/20 Thursday through 1/26/20 Sunday

Comedy: SF Sketchfest

Founded in 2001, the festival mixes national headliners, local favorites and up-and-coming groups, with a variety of sketch, improv, standup, and alternative comedy. Performances at venues throughout the City. For schedule, tickets, and more information.

1/9/20 – Thursday

Holiday: Train Display

Kids of all ages can press buttons and watch trains zoom through a colorful holiday village. This custom-built exhibit is a labor of love on the part of San Francisco Public Library’s Facilities and Engineering staff, who assemble and maintain it annually. Free. SFPL, 100 Larkin Street. For more information.

1/5/20 – Friday

Music: Blaine Billingsley

Blaine Billingsley is a guitarist and composer who blends the dissonant sounds of 20th century classical music with the music of the American South. The grandson of country legend Kenny Rogers, Billingsley will play original compositions and deviant takes on contemporary songs, from Chet Atkins to Tears for Fears. Free. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

1/12/20 – Sunday

Art: Ivan Feerman

Art opening for local artist. Free. 6 to 8 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

1/16/20 – Thursday

Music: Ben Barnes

Barnes and his friends play acoustic rock, fiddle, classical pieces, jazz combinations; one show featured a saw. Free. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

1/16/20 Thursday through 1/19/20 Sunday

Art: Fog Design

Celebrating today’s most significant creatives and leading contributors to the worlds of design and visual arts, the fair assembles 48 leading international galleries and prominent 20th-century and contemporary design dealers; with a special installation created by Stanlee Gatti. From $25. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd. For more information and to purchase tickets.

1/17/20 – Friday

Music: Marc Maynon

Performing folk music. Free 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

1/17/20 Friday through 1/20/19 Monday

Nature: Sea Lions

This month marks the 30th Anniversary of the world-famous sea lions’ arrival to Pier 39. The boisterous barking pinnipeds came sparingly at first after the Loma Prieta earthquake hit San Francisco in October 1989. Soon they arrived in droves, more than 500 within a year. To commemorate the anniversary, 30 local artists will paint six-foot-tall sea lion statues in their own unique styles, each with an environmental message. Sea Lion Discovery Walks and more. For more information.

1/18/20 – Saturday

Politics: Women’s March San Francisco

This year’s theme is “Together We Rise!” Stand in solidarity to protect our rights, safety, health, and families; recognizing that vibrant and diverse communities are the country’s strength. Free. 11 a.m. March line-up begins at 1 p.m. Civic Center Plaza. For more information.

1/20/20 – Monday

History: Civil War

Experience the American Civil War, with live infantry and artillery demonstrations, medicine in the 1800’s, music, Victorian dance and exhibits displaying the lives of men, women, and children of days past. Free 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fort Point National Historic Site, Long Avenue and Marine Drive. For more information.

1/20/20 – Monday

Holiday: Martin Luther King Day

Join thousands honoring the Selma to Montgomery, Alabama marches and Voting Rights Act of 1965 by parading from San Francisco’s Caltrain Station to Yerba Buena Gardens. At the march’s conclusion interfaith leaders will celebrate King’s vision and lead participants in a spiritual reflection of his message. Free 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. San Francisco Caltrain Station, 700 Fourth Street, to Yerba Buena Gardens. For more information and to register.

1/22/20 – Wednesday

Music: The Soul Delights

Energetic rhythm and blues and other classic songs; sing along and dance in your chair. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

1/29/20 Wednesday through 2/13/19 Thursday

Film: SF IndieFest

This annual festival showcases the best in independent, alternative, and subversive cinema from around the globe. Tickets from $15. Venues: Roxie Theater, 3117 16th Street; Victoria Theater, 2961 16th Street; 518 Gallery 518 Valencia Street. For more information: http://sfindie.com

1/30/20 – Thursday

Music: Ocean Shore Railroad

Performing originals and select covers from the 1960’s to the present. Free. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

FEBRUARY:

2/6/20 – Thursday

Community: Cannabis Retail Hearing

The San Francisco Planning Commission will hold a hearing on Stay Gold’s application to open a retail cannabis outlet and lounge at 667 Mississippi Street. Neighbors of the proposed facility have asked for a discretionary review of the proposal, which’d require a zoning change from “production, repair and design” to “cannabis retail.” If approved Stay Gold would become the fifth cannabis retailer in or around Dogpatch and Potrero Hill, with two on Mississippi Street, and one of nine permitted lounges. 1 p.m. City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, Room 400. For more information.

“Organic Map, Red,” Acrylic on canvas, 30” x 30”, by Sofia Carmi. Courtesy of Sofia Carmi

2/8/20 – Saturday

Art: Aperitivo con gli Artisti

The Museo Italo Americano presents “5 Artisti,” an exhibit of painting, sketches and photography by five local artists: Sofia Carmi, Art De Fabio, Robert La Rocca, Tito Patri and Carlos Pillado. Join the conversation about the works at a reception with the artists on Saturday, February 2. Free; RSVP required at info@sfmuseo.org. Museo Italo Americano, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd, Building C. For more information: 415.673.2200