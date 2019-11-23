Community Calendar: November 2019

Joe and Rose Marie Sicoli, Connecticut and 20th streets, 1950. Rose Marie will speak about growing up on Potrero Hill in the 1940s and 1950s at Potrero Hill History Night on November 2. Photo: Courtesy of Peter Linenthal

11/2 Saturday – Dia de Los Muertos: Festival of Alters

Marigold Project presents the 26th Annual Festival of Alters. The making and viewing of traditional, contemporary, and experimental altars is a transformative experience that connects us to our ancestors. Bring flowers, eight-inch glass prayer candles, and mementos of loved ones to contribute to the community altars. To build an altar come to a workshop and join a group or build a personal one. All are welcome. 4 p.m. Free. Potrero Del Sol Park (La Raza Park), 25th Street and Potrero Avenue. For more information on alters, alter building guidelines, and ways to reserve your alter space.

11/2 Saturday – Community: Potrero Hill History Night

Learn about growing up on Potrero Hill in the 1940s and 1950s from Rose Marie Sicoli. Hear about music and politics in the neighborhood during the 1960s and 1970s from Mat Callahan. See a preview of work-in-progress documentary Building Resilience in the Community by Ken Fisher and Mariangela Mistretta. The master of ceremony for the evening will be Goat Hill Phil. Dinner 5:30 p.m.: enjoy Goat Hill Pizza $3 slices; Chat’s Coffee desserts $2; Umpqua Bank beverages $1. All proceeds benefit San Francisco International High School. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. SF International High School, 655 De Haro Street. For more information: 415.863.0784

11/2 Saturday – Family: MakeArt Family Day

For all ages, featuring tactile materials introductions for toddlers, guided activities for kids, and in-gallery hands-on opportunities for the whole family. Celebrate the season with a cornucopia of creative projects, including a handmade stamp and thank-you note station, wearable “vision board” buttons, gyroscope races and design-your-own ball bearing mazes. Quench your thirst at a lemonade stand benefiting the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. Activities are free with admission; children 12 and under free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets — $6 to $8 — available for purchase at the door. Bring a food donation item for free entry. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

11/2 Saturday – Science: Bay Area Science Festival Discovery Day

The Bay Area Science Festival is Northern California’s largest free all-ages educational event. Organized by the University of California, San Francisco, Oracle Park is transformed into a science wonderland with more than 150 hands-on experiments, games, and demonstrations. Race robots, run on a liquid pool without sinking, play baseball with virtual reality technology, meet innovative people, explore every level of Oracle Park. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. Oracle Park, 24 Willie Mays Plaza. For more information.

11/2 Saturday through 11/10 Sunday

Film: San Francisco Dance Film Festival

San Francisco Dance Film Festival 2019 offers something for everyone: art, documentaries, family films, live performances, shorts. The stories span an emotional range but share a common thread: compelling dance entertainment. Information programs, tickets, and venues.

11/3 Sunday – Daylight Savings Time Ends

11/4 to 11/25 Mondays

Hobby: Knitting Group

Every Monday a knitting group meets from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m.; open to newcomers. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/4 Monday through 11/25 Monday*

Health: Monday Guided Meditation

Guided meditations in a safe and welcoming space to help participants relax, heal, and center themselves. For new and experienced practitioners; all are welcome. Mondays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. 824B Carolina Street. For more information: Zach Sharrin, 510.925.2559; zsharrin@gmail.com. *No class on 11/11.

11/5 Tuesday – Election Day

1/7 Thursday through 11/21 Thursday*

Health: Thursday Meditation Lab

Small group and one-on-one sessions available to help participants find a meditation practice that works for them. For new and experienced practitioners; all are welcome. Free. 1 to 2 p.m. Fraser Room, Potrero Hill Neighborhood House, 953 De Haro Street. For more information: Zach Sharrin, 510.925.2559; zsharrin@gmail.com *No class on 11/28.

11/9 Saturday – Horticulture: Garden Party

Live music, locally sourced food and drink. Every second Saturday of the month. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Bay Natives Nursery, 10 Cargo Way. For more information: 415.287.6755.

11/9 Saturday – Music: Karaj

Live music by Karaj, a Bay Area songwriter playing “acoustic folkin’ rock” along the Pacific Coast and beyond. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/14 Thursday – Food: Real Food Stories

Real Food Stories, in partnership with Whole Foods Market, will explore the theme of stewardship. What does it mean to be stewards of ourselves and our lands? How can we think more critically about stewardship as eaters? Speaker Dru Rivers, who has been farming for 36 years at Full Belly Farm, located in the Capay Valley, where she’s co-owner, managing and operating more than 400 acres of certified organic production. Full Belly grows more than 80 different crops, providing year-round employment. Doors open at 6 p.m. for bites and drinks. Storytelling and question and answer session with Rivers 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Dessert and extended conversation 7:45 to 8 p.m. Free, with option for $10 donation for two-drink tickets. Whole Foods Market, 399 Fourth Street. For more information and to reserve your place.

11/14 Thursday – Design: An Evening with Roman Mars

Roman Mars presents a multimedia event that examines the unnoticed design that shapes our world. Mars is the host and creator of “99% Invisible,” a radio show about unnoticed architecture. With more than 360 million downloads, “99% Invisible” is one of the world’s most popular design podcasts. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets $25 to $60. Lecture at Minnesota Street Project, 1275 Minnesota Street. Following the lecture, there’ll be a private reception and meet and greet with Mars at the Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information and to purchase tickets.

11/15 Friday – Music: Kevin Patrick McGee

Live music by singer/songwriter Kevin Patrick McGee, who combines finger style playing on six- and 12-string acoustic guitars with poetic, thoughtful, evocative lyrics in such genres as rock, folk, alt-country and bluegrass. A San Francisco Bay Area native, who has lived and traveled extensively in Europe and Japan, McGee distills people, places, and things, real or imagined, into serious and humorous songs of love, loss, and hope. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/16 Saturday – Music: Marc and CD Onofrio

Marc and CD Onofrio perform folk music, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/16 Saturday and 11/17 Sunday

Fair: Renegade Winter Craft Fair Market

Renegade Craft brings together makers and designers, interactive features, creative installations, small batch food and beverages, and good vibes. Grab a seasonal drink while workshopping with Bay views, groove to DJ sets, eat from local food trucks, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Boulevard. For more information.

11/17 Sunday – Shopping: Fog City Flea at the Ferry Building

Fog City Flea showcases an eclectic lineup of makers and merchants from the Bay Area and beyond, offering handcrafted jewelry, apparel, accessories, apothecary, housewares, furnishings, and well-edited vintage. Curated exclusively for the Ferry Building by the team behind Upstate New York’s renowned Phoenicia Flea. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. San Francisco Ferry Building, 1 Ferry Building. For more information.

11/20 Wednesday – Food: Biblio Bistro Farmers’ Market Cooking School

A live demonstration of how to sauté a featured vegetable at the Heart of the City Farmers Market, with Biblio Bistro, the San Francisco Public Library’s mobile kitchen. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Heart of the City Farmers’ Market, United Nations Plaza, Market and Hyde streets. For more information: https://bit.ly/2qAE2uo. Biblio Bistro will be at the Farmers Market every third Wednesday of the month, weather permitting.

11/20 Wednesday – Music: Soul Delights

Live music by The Soul Delights, back with their collection of energetic rhythm and blues and other classic songs. Sing along and dance. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/21 Thursday – Performance: People/Places/Performance

Through poetry, prose, live music, film, and audience participation, Michael Addonizio invites performers to explore the concept of portraiture — of the self, artists, and art forms — as it relates to the places in which we find ourselves. The evening will be infused with the spirit of the Blues; that American musical genre that’s influenced so many notions of the self in artistic practice. Performers include Addonizio, poets Susan Browne and Brittany Perham, and blues musicians Steven Freund, Beth Kohnen, Steve Ehrmann, and Paul Revelli. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets $12 to $15. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information and to purchase tickets.

11/21 Thursday – Music: James Everett

Live music by singer James Everett, a San Francisco native who has a sound and performance style that’s reminiscent of the Rat Pack fused with sprinkles of rhythm and blues, jazz, pop and neo-soul. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/21 Thursday – Art: Gratitude

Collaborate with artists and makers, explore unique themes and rethink materials through creative design projects. It’s all about food and gratitude at the final MAKE of 2019. Come early for a free drink and artist happy hour featuring San Francisco restaurant + gallery, Palette. Step into the exhibitions for a plethora of hands-on projects inspired by the materials and concepts found in “Interior/Exterior.” Design your Thanksgiving aesthetic with decorative elements, including mini-brick votives, table runners, and repurposed fabric throw pillows. Bring an old t-shirt or blanket from home for added personalization. Enjoy a creative gratitude meditation and grab a craft lemonade beverage, adult or otherwise, the proceeds of which benefit the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. Vendor popup with local zero-waste culinary design company, Aplat. Tickets — $6 to $8 — available at the door. Cash/Square bar for guests 21 and over. Bring a food donation item for free entry. 6 to 9:30 p.m. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

11/23 Saturday – Music: San Francisco Chamber Orchestra “Nutcracker Sweet”

Oakland Fairyland’s beloved puppeteers team up with the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra for a delightful version of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic. Designed for young audiences, this production features the acrobatic antics of The Puppet Company’s miniature cast accompanied by the Orchestra performing highlights from this beloved ballet. 2 to 4:30 p.m. Free; seating first-come, first-served. Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez Street. For more information.

11/24 Sunday – Food: Fall Chocolate Salon

Taste and experience the finest in artisan, gourmet, and premium chocolate. Find the perfect gifts. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets, includes all tastings and events, $10 to $25. San Francisco County Fair Building, Golden Gate Park, 1199 Ninth Avenue. For more information.

11/26 through 1/18/2020

Art: Cinthia Marcelle

In a new commission, Cinthia Marcelle converts the California College of Art’s Wattis Institute galleries into a temporary radio station for A morta, Marcelle’s first solo exhibition in California. Marcelle’s exhibition title and structure is drawn from the Brazilian poet and writer Oswald de Andrade’s 1937 play of the same name, A morta (The Dead Woman). The station will be on air 24 hours a day with programming ranging from DJ sets and lectures to comedy and news. aarea, an online platform founded in 2017 to showcase artworks created specifically for the internet, will contribute radio programming from São Paulo, Brazil, connecting American audiences across two continents. Opening reception: Tuesday 11/26/19, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Free. CCA Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts, 360 Kansas Street. For more information.