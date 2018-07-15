San Francisco artist, Elaine Badgley Arnoux, had a vision after coming across a pile of toilets in her apartment building’s basement; she saw our 45th president sitting on top. Fourteen artists have transformed toilets into pieces reflecting on the state of democracy as part of FLUSH: a Protest Project, exhibiting at the Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market Street, Friday and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 28. Herein are images by 18th Street resident Peter Linenthal, Trump Tower with Russian rubles in the bowl.