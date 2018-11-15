Kansas Street residents, Di Yin Lu and Mark Pearson, nominated Su Ying Liang, owner of Baby Tree Family Daycare, for the View’s monthly feature honoring neighborhood child care providers.

According to the couple, “Su runs an incredibly clean, loving, and stimulating family daycare on Berry Street, right by the Adobe building. We discovered her via a recommendation from a fellow Potrero Hill mom on the Potrero Hill parents group email list. Su provides Mandarin immersion child care for children ages three months to three years. Linus, our older boy, was so happy with her that she had to force us to find a preschool when he aged out. Dashel, our younger boy, still talks about her fondly, and points out the daycare whenever we pass by. Su gave us a warm, loving, place for our boys at a time when life felt filled to the minute. She even took care of Linus when Di delivered Dashel at the University of California, San Francisco-Mission Bay. We don’t think Su’s ever had a time when her waiting list was empty.

Our favorite memory of the boys at Baby Tree Family Daycare is them playing basketball in Su’s yard. The younger toddlers rode up to the basketball hoop in cars that look like they belonged to the Flintstones, riding around in circles, while the older toddlers dunked their basketballs to an audience. Meanwhile, fragrant smells of cooking wafted around the yard from the various ground floor tenants at the Berry building. It was a wonderful moment of urban community; one that greeted us every afternoon at pickup time.”

The View invites its readers (including kids!) to nominate their nanny, child care provider, or babysitter to appear in a monthly feature honoring these essential caretakers. Submit your entry (up to 300 words with a photograph). One winner will be published a month, and receive a $100 gift card. Send to editor [at] potreroview [dot] net by the 20th of each month.