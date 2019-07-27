Community Calendar – July 2019

Now through 9/2 Monday

Art: San Francisco Museums for All

Under the San Francisco Museums for All initiative, free entry is available to more than 15 museums and cultural centers to residents who participate in Human Services Agency public benefit programs. Simply show your Electronic Benefit Transfer or Medi-Cal card and proof of residency at a participating location to receive complimentary admission for up to four individuals. For more information.

7/4 Thursday – Independence Day: Exploratorium After Dark

What’s the science behind fireworks? Celebrate July 4th by delving into the explosive potential of science demonstrations, space travel, and spectacular explorations of other booming activities and exhibits. 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets: $19.95. Adults (18+) only. Exploratorium, Pier 15. For more information.

7/4 Thursday – Independence Day: Farley’s Safe and Sane Fireworks Show

A Potrero Hill community favorite not to be missed. 8:30-ish p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/7 Sunday – Music: Night Argent and Richlove

Live music by Night Argent, an alternative rock band that hails from Pasco, Washington; and Richlove, a pop group from Nashville, Tennessee. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/10 Wednesday – Art: Tom Murray

Art opening. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/11 Thursday – Music: Ocean Shore Railroad

Performing originals and select covers from the 1960’s to the present. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/11 Thursday to 7/13 Saturday

Food: Besharam Relaunch and Art Opening

Celebrate Besharam’s relaunch with Chef Heena Patel and Maria Qamar featuring a new attitude, dishes, and cocktails.

7/11 – Delicious snacks, cocktails, and new art. Free with RSVP at our Facebook page @BesharamSF

7/12, 7/13 – Private VIP dinner with Chef Heena and Maria Qamar to celebrate the relaunch, showcasing a reinvented menu that pushes the boundaries of traditional Indian cuisine in the Bay Area. $100/person.

7/12 Friday – Comedy: MC Sergio Novoa

Standup comedy by MC Sergio Novoa. Free. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/14 Sunday – Fitness: Bollywood Workout

Join Amit and Manpreet to get summer off to a healthy and fun start through a Bollywood dance cardio and choreography workout. Wear workout clothes and shoes, bring water, come celebrate with joy in your body and heart. 2 to 4 p.m. Free, registration required. Danzhaus, 1275 Connecticut Street. For more information.

7/18 Thursday – Music: James Everett

Live music by James Everett, rhythm and blues, jazz and pop singer and performer. Free. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/18 Thursday – Film: “It’s Really Hard to Watch Films Properly”

Filmmakers create movies in a deliberate way, to be seen in a particular environment, as a means to affect an audience in a crafted manner. The rise of direct-to-consumer streaming platforms and the ubiquity of mobile devices has drastically changed the experience of watching flicks. In this multimedia lecture with film clips, former SFFILM Executive Director Noah Cowan breezes through the history of cinema, delving into creatives’ intents and how the medium’s “editioning” process has supported and thwarted their desires. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets $7 – $10. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information.

7/18 Thursday – `Creativity: Make

Collaborate with artists and makers, explore unique themes and re-think materials through creative design projects. Enjoy MAKE under the stars with a summer parklet party, featuring hands-on takeaways that preview upcoming shows, including Macon Reed-inspired bottle vases and a hardware jewelry bar to design the ultimate machined wearable. Grab a drink, play around with Julie Alpert’s drip aesthetic, take a sneak peek at the galleries in flux and shop in the award-winning MCD store. 6 to 9:30 p.m. Free. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

7/19 Friday – 7/28 Sunday

Theater: Bay Area Playwrights Festival 2019

Established in 1976 by Robert Woodruff, the festival has continuously discovered original and distinctive new voices in theater, invested in the development of their work and helped launch their careers. Among the first crop of writers at the inaugural BAPF was a young Sam Shepard. The 2019 BAPF showcases six newly-written, unfinished works by an extraordinary group of culturally diverse, rising American playwrights selected from nearly 700 submissions. Single ticket prices: $10. – $20. Potrero Stage, 1695 18th Street. For more information.

7/20 Saturday – Music: Marc Maynon and the CD Onofrio

Performing folk music. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/20 Saturday – Museum: MCD Turns 15

DESIGN15 Birthday Bash celebrates 15 years of the Museum of Craft and Design, benefiting MCD’s MakeArt educational programs for children and families. Enjoy a sit-down dinner, cake, music, dancing, and more. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets: $150. MCD members; $175 general admission. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

7/21 Sunday – Art: Alison O’Daniel

“The Tuba Thieves,” which began in 2013, is a feature-length film in progress and an expanding project of mixed-media installations, sculptures, and performances through which Alison O’Daniel invites audiences and collaborators “to navigate, de-construct and re-imagine sound.” The Los Angeles-based artist, who is hard of hearing, collaborates with hearing, deaf and hard of hearing composers, musicians, performers, and athletes in work across mediums. In this program, curator Tanya Zimbardo joins O’Daniel to discuss her unfolding project, including the process of reimagining through film the punk show for the closing party of the Deaf Club in San Francisco in 1979. 3 to 4 p.m. Free with registration. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information and to register.

7/24 Wednesday – Music: Soul Delights

Live music by Soul Delights. Free. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/25 Thursday – Community: Drop-in Grief Support Group

Want to see what grief support is all about, without the multi-week commitment? This group is ideal; all you have to do is show up. No registration required. Donations gratefully accepted. 12 to 1 p.m. Hospice by the Bay, 180 Redwood Street, Suite 350. For more information.

AUGUST 2019

8/4 Sunday – Community: Potrero Hill Democratic Club’s 6th Annual Party & “Shop Local” Silent Auction

Food, drink, jazz and great deals. PHDC’s “Shop Local” Silent Auction is a party for the community and a fundraiser for the club’s educational and service-oriented activities. The event will feature a local live jazz trio, snacks courtesy of club members and local eateries, and many tempting items to bid on from the wonderful merchants and artists of Potrero Hill and Dogpatch. No-host bar. 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Dogpatch Saloon, 2496 Third Street. For more information: PHDemClub.org or Facebook @PotreroHillDemocraticClub