Community Calendar – March 2019

Now through 3/17 Sunday — Theater: Violet

Set in the early-1960’s, the Tony Award-nominated Violet tells the story of a young woman’s bus ride from Spruce Pine, North Caroline to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she wants to find a televangelist, whom Violet believes will heal the axe scar which cuts across her cheek. Her journey takes a different emotional path when she meets two men in the U.S. Army and a host of other characters. Collectively they prompt Violet to reckon with her haunted past and unsettled present. Violet is ultimately a play about perception. How’re we seen by others? What is beauty? How do we see ourselves? $35 to $65. Alcazar Theatre, 650 Geary Street. For more information and to purchase tickets.



Now through 3/25 Monday — History: 1930’s 1,000 Square Foot S.F. Scale Model

Ever wondered what your neighborhood looked like in the 1930s? Portions of a rediscovered scale model of San Francisco from 1938, with 6,000 city blocks, are on display in each area’s corresponding 27 library branches, the Main Library and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s Public Knowledge Library. For more information and to see a list of participating libraries and sections of the model available for viewing.





3/2 Saturday — Community: Maker Fest on Potrero Hill

The Maker Fest on Potrero Hill features an afternoon of printmaking, coding, jewelry making, weaving, sewing, graffiti art, robotics, Lego-building and other maker activities. PREFund and New School San Francisco, in collaboration with Live Oak School and Daniel Webster and Starr King elementary schools, will showcase hands-on activities. Participants include Camp Brainy Bunch, Clayroom SF, Curious Jane Camp, Camp Galileo, DragonFly Designs, iD Tech, Nomad School, Peopleologie, Play-Well TEKnologies, Sirron Norris Studio, Steve and Kate’s, and Wee Scotty Fashion Sewing. 12 to 3 p.m. $10 for kids; free for accompanying parents. Pizza and drinks will be available for purchase. Proceeds cover event costs and benefit New School. New School San Francisco, 655 De Haro Street. For more information: Sharon@curiousjanecamp.com

3/2 Saturday — Health: University of the Pacific Kids’ Dental Health Fair

Free dental exams, cleanings, orthodontic evaluations, sealants, fluoride treatment and an opportunity to have oral health questions answered. Kids can enjoy educational games, prizes, face painting, balloon artist, and a petting zoo. More than $150 in free dental services will be provided to each child, up to age 17 (must be accompanied by a parent). No appointments required. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free. University of the Pacific School of Dentistry, 155 Fifth Street. For more information or call the pediatric clinic, 415.929.6550.

3/3 Sunday — Baseball: 1880’s Vintage Base Ball Opening Day

Bay Area Vintage Base Ball is the region’s first and longest running vintage base ball league, celebrating 10 years of playing by 1886 rules, with small gloves, large wooden bats, old style uniforms, and umpires in fancy hats, who must be addressed as “sir”. You won’t see high fives; they’re banned because they weren’t invented until the last-20th century. 12 p.m. Free. For more information, full schedule, and locations: http://bavbb.com/home.

3/5 Tuesday — Dance: Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Live Music Swing Dance Party

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Clint Baker’s New Orleans Jazz Band at the Woodchopper’s Ball. Dance Party 9 to 11:30 p.m., $10, including a drop-in basic swing dance lesson suitable for beginners, 9 to 9:15 p.m. Full bar and lounge (21+ only). Also, four-week Lindy Hop and Balboa monthly swing dance classes, beginning and intermediate levels, start Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Verdi Club, 2424 Mariposa Street. Laissez les bon temps rouler! http://www.woodchoppersball.com/.

3/5 Tuesday — Art: Museum of Craft and Design (MCD)

MCD showcases such artwork as furniture, kinetic sculptures, and jewelry. Free admission every first Tuesday of the month. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. MCD, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

3/7 Thursday — Music: Ben Barnes

A fiddle player, singer, songwriter. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

3/8 Friday — Comedy: MC Sergio Novoa

Standup comedy by MC Sergio Novoa. Free. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

3/9 Saturday — Horticulture: Garden Party

Live music, locally sourced food and drink. Every second Saturday of the month. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Bay Natives Nursery, 10 Cargo Way. For more information: 415.287.6755.

3/10 Sunday — Daylight Savings

Don’t forget to “spring forward” one hour Sunday morning.

3/11 Monday — Music: Eddie Mathews

Eddie sings the blues. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

3/14 Thursday — Math: Ask a Scientist Pi Day Puzzle Party

Deciding how you’re going to celebrate Pi Day (3.14) this year? Avoid the congested airports and typical math holiday madness, and join a boisterous math and logic puzzle competition. Compete solo or on a team of up to six people. Come with your own crew, or form a squad on the spot with other smarties. Winning players receive a round of applause and an infinite feeling of pride. Bring pencils, scratch paper, and basic non-scientific calculators. 7 p.m. Free. SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th Street. For more information and to RSVP.

3/14 Thursday — Music: Kevin Patrick McGee

Originals and select covers from the 1960’s to the present. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.



3/16 Saturday — Music: Marc Maynon and the CD Onofrio

Performing folk music. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

3/16 Saturday — St. Patrick’s Day: 168th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

The West Coast’s largest event celebrating Irish history and culture. The parade will feature more than one hundred colorful floats, Irish dance troupes, and marching bands. Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza. Parade: begins at 11:30 a.m. at Market and Second streets. Free. Civic Center Plaza, Grove and Larkin streets. For more information.

3/17 Sunday — Community: Anniversary Celebration!

Farley’s celebrates its 30th anniversary with live music and giveaways throughout the day. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

3/20 Wednesday — Music: Daniel Berkman

Live music by Potrero Hill resident Daniel Berkman, a composer, multi-instrumentalist and innovator of the kora, a 21-stringed harp/lute from West Africa. Free. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

3/21 Thursday — Music: James Everett

Live music by James Everett, rhythm and blues, jazz and pop singer and performer. Free. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

3/21 Thursday — Art: Museum of Modern Art

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s (SFMoMA) free admission day is part of the new Culture for Community initiative, an alliance of more than one dozen Yerba Buena neighborhood arts and cultural institutions. Tickets are free, but an RSVP is encouraged to ensure your space. SFMoMA, 151 Third Street. For more information.

3/22 Friday to 3/24 Sunday

Science: California Academy of Sciences Neighborhood Free Days

Zip Codes 94107, 94110, 94112, 94124, and 94134.

3/23 Saturday — Film: H.O.P.E: What You Eat Matters

A documentary revealing the effects of the typical Western diet on health, the environment, and animals. The film has a clear message: by changing our eating habits, we can change the world. Written and directed by Nina Messenger. 1 to 4 p.m. Free. Koret Auditorium, San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin Street. For more information and to register.

3/27 Wednesday — Music: Soul Delights

Live music by Soul Delights. Free. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

3/27 Wednesday — Environment: Shaping San Francisco Lecture

Christina Gerhardt, author of The Atlas of (Remote) Islands and Sea Level Rise, explores the effects and responses to climate warming on low-lying Pacific Ocean islands. Scientist Kristina Hill and urbanist Laura Tam address the implications of sea-level rise on vulnerable Bay Area shorelines. Learn about indigenous inhabitants’ adaptive solutions in the South Seas, and grassroots efforts related to the Bay. Shaping San Francisco is a series of free lectures which excavate the City’s lost history, a place to meet and talk unmediated by corporations, official spokespeople, religion, political parties, or dogma. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free. Eric Quezada Center for Culture & Politics, 518 Valencia Street. For more information.