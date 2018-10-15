Halloween and Día de los Muertos on the Southside: Traditions and New Events

For Kids

October 27, Mission Bay Parks typically holds a Halloween festival for kids, either at Mission Creek Park or Mission Bay Kids’ Park.

October 28, Halloween: 10th Annual Jack O’Lantern Stroll. Costumes Encouraged! Hot apple cider, popcorn and cookies will be provided. Potrero Hill families and friends are invited to bring a carved pumpkin, or two, to the Potrero Hill Community Garden between 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; provide a battery-operated tea light, if possible. Prefer to drop it off earlier in the day? Leave it next to the red shed at the garden’s west side. If you want to take your pumpkin home after the fun, please remove it from the garden by 9 p.m. or it’ll be composted. Potrero Hill Community Garden, 20th and San Bruno streets. RSVP to pumpkinstroll@prefund.org.

October 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Bayview Opera House, at 4705 Third Street, will hold a free haunted house, with arts and crafts activities, and treats provided starting at around 5 p.m.

October 31, starting at around 5 p.m., the Trick or Treat Trail along Third Street usually runs from Williams Street to Evans Avenue.

October 31, starting at around 5 p.m., the annual Potrero Hill Parents Association Trick or Treat Night takes place at businesses and homes centered along 18th Street, extending to 20th Street and environs. Traditionally, families meet at sunset at Jackson Park at 17th and Arkansas streets and march to 18th Street to trick or treat.

October 31 from 5 to 6 p.m., the Mission Bay Library at 960 4th Street will host a Halloween gingerbread house making activity. Kids ages four to 14 are welcome to wear their costumes. Call 415.355.2828 to sign up; space

is limited.

October 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House, 953 De Haro Street, will host its Seventh Annual Halloween Haunted House for kids under the age of 13, free.

For Families

October 27 at 1 p.m., Farley’s at 1315 18th Street will hold its 29th Annual Pet Parade at 18th and Arkansas streets. The free parade will be followed by a costume contest with trophies and pet treats for all participants.

October 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight, the SoMa StrEat Food Park at 428 11th Street will hold a free Halloween outdoor dance party, featuring horror films, trick or treating, and a costume contest.

November 2 at 7 p.m., the Mission District’s annual Día de los Muertos parade will begin at 24th and Bryant streets. The free procession ends at Garfield Park at 26th and Harrison streets. Participants can bring flowers, candles, and items to place on altars.