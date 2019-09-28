Keep the Presses Rolling!

Last month’s front-page editorial announced that the View would fold on its 50th anniversary, August 2020, unless new revenues sources can be secured. Readers responded with a plethora of ideas, and not a small amount of money, including contributions that ranged from $50 to $500.

One thought, if acted upon, would ensure the paper’s survival far into the future: if just 1,000 households, fewer than 10 percent of our print run, subscribed at $10 a month – less than the cost of two cups of coffee – the View would be immediately sustainable. Those who participated would both receive the paper in their post and ensure its availability to ten other readers; doing good by doing well! The same outcome could be achieved if 2,000 readers pledged $60 a year, essentially taking the View out to a nice annual dinner; we’ll cover tips!

While you’re thinking about it, please, subscribe now!