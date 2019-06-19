Letters to the Editor

Editor,

I lived on Kansas Street for 20 years, from 1968 to 1988. I knew Enola Maxwell and Ruth Passen very well. I was at the Family Celebration of Life in honor of Ruth at the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House last month. Marc Passen did a fabulous job putting the event together. It was great to see Sophie Maxwell and Hill resident and former mayor Art Agnos. It was a joy to hear the granddaughters and nieces talk about Ruth and her unconditional love.

Marc offered an incredibly beautiful account of his mother’s role in the politics of this great City. I was deeply moved by his plea for everyone to live up to Ruth’s high standards of equality, progressiveness and fair play. I’m hoping we can see some kind of monument to Ruth’s great work throughout San Francisco.

Mike Pechner

Cordelia