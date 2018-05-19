Library News: May 2018

From: Genevieve Feldman, Branch Manager

Family Programs

Magic Dan

The 60th Annual Potrero Hill Artists’ Exhibition and Potrero Branch Open House. Bring the whole family and welcome back fantastic Magic Dan! Great magic, positive messages, and a whole lot of fun. Best for ages three and up. Before or after the magic show take a tour of the art! Saturday, May 5, 11 to 12 p.m.

Movie and a Meal

We’ll present a family-friendly film, Potrero Hill Family Support Center will provide a meal. Our May selection is Mulan. Friday, May 18, 3 to 5 p.m.

Traditional Filipino Dances and Performing Arts

As part of Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month 2018 Potrero Library is proud to host the American Center of Philippine Arts. Sunday, May 27, 2 to 3 p.m.

Programs for Adults

60th Annual Art Show Reception and Open House

San Francisco Public Library’s Potrero Branch proudly presents the 60th Annual Potrero Hill Artists’ Exhibition. The Art Show Opening Reception and Open House will feature old-time music by KC and the MooNshine Band and refreshments. The Potrero Hill Artists Exhibition is San Francisco’s oldest annual art show, and owes its longevity to a group of artists who painted with, or under the tutelage of, the late Charles Farr. Saturday, May 5, 5 to 8 p.m. The Exhibition will be hosted by the Library through Friday, July 27th, 2018.

Programs for Teens

Mentalism Show with Richard the Mentalist

It’s not the same old magic show. It’s Mentalism! Are you ready for a mind-blowing demonstration of clairvoyance with a dash of telepathy and mind control? In this unforgettable program, Richard the Mentalist provides a unique form of entertainment that challenges the notion of free will. You may find that you’re not the only one who knows what you’re thinking. Best for ages eight and up. Saturday, May 19, 3 to 4 p.m.

Programs for Children

Saturday Snacktivity

With food provided by the Good Life Grocery, we’ll offer a wholesome snack and fun activity. All ages welcome. Saturdays May 12, May 19, and May 26, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Baby Rhyme and Play Time

Songs and rhymes for infants up to 18 months old and their caregiver(s). Tuesdays, 1:15 p.m. and Thursdays, 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Tales

Books, rhymes, music, movement and more for toddlers 18 to 36 months and their caregivers. Thursdays, 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Puppy Dog Tales

This ongoing Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals program pairs trained dog-and-owner therapy teams with children to grow literacy, self-confidence, and socio-empathic skills. Your child will adore reading to this calm canine companion in a non-judgmental setting! For ages four to eight; older welcome. Saturdays, May 12 and May 19, 12 to 1 p.m.