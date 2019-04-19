Obituary: Sean Paul Fisher

SEAN PAUL FISHER passed away peacefully on March 5, just a few days after his 67th birthday. He was the third oldest of nine children born to Paul and Ruth Fisher, formerly of Bowie, Maryland. Sean moved to San Francisco when he was barely 20, where he surrounded himself with a great network of friends, who become family. In 1976 he became Goat Hill Pizza’s second employee. He introduced the restaurant to Hilda the Goat, who lived in the original building’s backyard, became the pizzeria’s mascot, and ultimately the icon for Goat Hill’s brand. Originally the pizza parlor was closed on Mondays, until Sean invented Monday ‘all you can eat’ night. For many years, Sean lived on a houseboat on Mission Creek; he moved to Laguna Honda Nursing and Rehabilitation Center eight years ago, due to early onset Alzheimer’s. Sean was quick to smile and share a kind word or funny comment. He was positive, fun-loving and had a way of making each person he encountered feel special. He had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. Sean is survived by his partner, David Scott, and longtime friend, Philip DeAndrade, both of the Bay Area; sisters Kathy Bishop, Ann Chapman, Margaret Fisher, Megan Grogard (Kathleen Berault), Trish Liebe (John Liebe), brother Matt, and several nieces and nephews, all of Maryland.