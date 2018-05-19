Potrero Hill Peace March to be Held on May 16

On the morning of May 16th, students, teachers, and staff from Potrero Hill schools Daniel Webster, Starr King, and Live Oak will gather once again for an annual “Peace March.” This year’s protest marks the event’s 10th anniversary.

Similar to the recent “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C. organized by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, Peace March was originally launched by Daniel Webster Elementary School pupils who were frustrated about not feeling safe as they walked to and from campus. Since 2008, the three neighborhood schools have come together – led by Brotha Clint – to march, sing peace protest songs, and carry signs, collecting at the Potrero Hill Recreation Center for a Peace March program. Once there, students contribute spoken word and music performances that focus on peace.

Zack Ravell is the coordinator of this year’s event, with DJ TC scheduled to be on hand to keeps the program lively, and Brotha Clint serving as MC, leading call and response chants. The San Francisco Police Department will provide police escorts for the march.