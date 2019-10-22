Short Cuts

Shots

A 27-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries last month when he and another male were shot while walking in the area of 17th and Mississippi streets at around 10:45 p.m. on a weekday. The younger fellow was taken to a hospital; the older bloke was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been identified…In another September incident, an altercation on a Saturday morning ended with one man dead and the other arrested, a San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) spokesperson confirmed. Police officers responded to a call reporting a fight near the intersection of 16th and Kansas streets at about 3:50 a.m. and found the suspect fleeing the scene. After a brief chase, the accused was captured and placed in custody. It’s unclear what types of injuries the victim sustained; he died at the scene.

Art

Instead of destroying or covering Victor Arnautoff’s “The Life of Washington,” as some activists have loudly demanded, perhaps it should be modified to create teachable moments. Place a sheet of transparent plastic over the painting and allow students, teachers, and visitors to write and draw on top of it, expressing their views on the piece, extending its narrative. Wash, comment, repeat. Seems appropriate, given its installation at Washington High School, to intensify use of the mural as an educational tool…By the by, Arnautoff was a Potrero Hill resident, whose work appeared in the early years of the Potrero Hill Artists’ Exhibition, at the Potrero Branch Library, reputedly San Francisco’s oldest annual art show.

Exercise

San Francisco has parks; it also has lots of exercise studios. Perhaps these should be combined. The Department of Recreation and Parks could solicit various yoga, Pilates, boxing, cross-training, and other studios in the area and setup free trainings in Jackson, Franklin, McKinley, and other open spaces, sponsored both by the workout leaders and one of our many local health care providers. Ready? Okay!