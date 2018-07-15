Community Calendar: July 2018

7/4 Wednesday – Independence Day: Safe and Sane Fireworks Show

This annual tradition is a community favorite not to be missed. Free. About 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/4 Wednesday – Independence Day: Watch Fireworks from World War II Liberty Ship

Celebrate Independence Day and enjoy the Bay Area’s finest fireworks showcase aboard the docked historic World War II Liberty ship, SS Jeremiah O’Brien, at Pier 45 in the heart of Fisherman’s Wharf. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. $10. to $80. For tickets and more information.

7/11 Wednesday – Music: Daniel Berkman

Potrero Hill resident Daniel Berkman is a composer, multi-instrumentalist and innovator of the kora, a 21-stringed harp/lute from West Africa. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/12 Thursday – Music: James Everett

Rhythm and blues, jazz, and pop singer. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/12 Thursday – Music: Angelo De Augustine & Many Rooms

The concert is co-presented with Noise Pop, part of “For the Sake of Summer,” McEvoy Foundation for the Arts’ film and music series. “Swim Inside the Moon” is Angelo De Augustine’s latest album. De Augustine made the recording in his bathtub using a reel-to-reel machine and a single Shure SM57 microphone. “I noticed that when you sing off a reflective surface you hear two voices. I was compelled to isolate that voice and bring it more to the front of the songs because in many ways I feel more connected to and comforted by that voice following me.” De Augustine writes and records music in Thousand Oaks, California. From a young age, Houston-based Brianna Hunt had a melancholy taste in music and art, an inclination that stuck with her as she immersed herself in DIY punk and first conceived Many Rooms, the moniker under which she records and performs. Free. 7 to 9 p.m. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information.

7/14 Saturday – Community: Second Saturdays at the Schoolyard

Meet and socialize with other local parents while your kids have the run of Daniel Webster Elementary School’s shared schoolyard. Enjoy free Farley’s coffee, Noah’s bagels and interactive entertainer Julz Rulz. New parents and babies, up to 24 months, are welcome to join the indoors meetup at 10 a.m. Second Saturdays at the Schoolyard is a series of fun, free events for Potrero Hill families organized by PREFund.org. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information.

7/15 Sunday – Community: Potrero Hill Democratic Club’s 10th Annual Party & “Shop Local” Silent Auction

Enjoy food, drink, friends and great deals! Potrero Hill Democratic Club’s “Shop Local” Silent Auction is a party for the community and fundraiser for the club’s many educational and service-oriented activities. PHDC’s 10th Annual Party and “Shop Local” Silent Auction will feature lots of tempting items for your bidding pleasure from wonderful merchants and artists, many new to the neighborhood, from the Hill, Dogpatch and environs; snacks courtesy of club members and local eateries. No-host bar. Free. Open to the public. 5 to 8 p.m. Dogpatch Saloon, 2496 Third Street. For more information and updates: PHDemClub.org or our Facebook page.

7/15 Sunday – Community: Sunday Streets: Mission

Sunday Streets returns to the sunny Mission to transform Valencia Street into to an open community space for all to enjoy. Roll, walk or pedal to institutions like The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts and Poder, or longtime businesses like taqueria Puerto Alegre and Dog Eared Books. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information.

7/19 Thursday – Film: Love It or Leave It

The McEvoy Foundation for the Arts hosts “Love it or Leave it,” an evening of short, experimental 16-millimeter films. Selected by Canyon Cinema, the program features works by Jack Smith, Julie Murray, Jodie Mack, Lewis Klahr, Scott Stark, Tomonari Nishikawa, and Tom Palazzolo. These movies employ familiar images and artifacts of mid-20th-century popular culture, laying bare the enthralling decadence of Western fantasy, consumerism, and excess. Free. 7 to 9 p.m. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information and advance reservation.

7/18 through 8/5 — Film: San Francisco Jewish Film Festival

Entering its 38th year, the Festival expects an audience of more than 40,000 moviegoers at the the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, various East Bay locations, the CinéArts Theatre in Palo Alto, and the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center. For general and ticket information or email jewishfilm[at]sfjff [dot]org. To contact the SFJFF Box Office directly, email boxoffice[at]sfjff[dot]org

or call 415.621.0523.

7/20 through 7/29 — Theater: 2018 Bay Area Playwrights Festival

A nationally recognized launchpad for exceptional plays and playwrights, the 2018 festival will showcase six plays: When Lighting The Voids by Jon Bernson, the story of a tragic explosion at a Gulf Coast shipyard commissioned by Storyworks and The Center for Investigative Reporting; Colonialism is Terrible, But Pho is Delicious by Dustin Chinn, an irreverent satire on colonialism as seen through the transformation of a bowl of noodle soup over two centuries; Suspension by Kristiana Rae Colón, ancestral magic and black girl badassery combat a harrowing dystopian future; The Daughters by Patricia Cotter, a ballsy comedic lesbian romp set in the world’s queer epi-center – San Francisco; VRTU-L by T.D. Mitchell, an exposé of the modern warrior’s reliance on virtual reality; House of Joy by Madhuri Shekar, seduction, skullduggery and swordplay in a mythic 17th Century rebellion by the female bodyguards of an Imperial Harem. Potrero Stage, 1895 18th Street. For more information and to purchase tickets.

7/25 Wednesday – Books: Potrero Hill Bookclub

Potrero Hill Book Club. 7 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

7/26 Thursday – Music: Young Lovers and There’s Talk

Long considered a staple act of Los Angeles’ DIY scene, Young Lovers is a Filipino-American shoegaze/post-rock band. Their music is characterized by cinematic and dreamlike compositions delivered with grandeur and stark honesty. In March, they released their debut single “Distance // Absence” as part of a split single with Bay Area post-rockers Wander and embarked on a tour to SXSW and western North America. The indie/electronic dream pop effort There’s Talk began as project by Oakland-based multi-instrumentalist Olivia Lee. The debut EP, “Tiny Stands,” garnered recognition from Vimeo, Bandcamp, Impose Magazine, and Crack in the Road. Free. 7 to 9 p.m. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information and advance tickets.

8/2 Thursday – Community: Bayview Uncorked

Bayview Uncorked is a celebration of San Francisco’s Bayview district. This annual fundraiser brings the community together and supports local makers, wineries, breweries, and artists. This year’s beneficiary is the non-profit organization, Imprint City. The event features over 30 wines and beers, light food bites, live music, and art. 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets: $30. Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre, 4705 3rd Street. To purchase tickets and for more information