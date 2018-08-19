Community Calendar – August 2018

Now through 9/30/18 – Art: “Truth and Beauty”

“Truth and Beauty: The Pre-Raphaelites and the Old Masters” is the first major exhibition to assemble works by England’s nineteenth-century Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood alongside the medieval and Renaissance masterpieces that inspired them. Through loans of paintings, compositions on paper, and decorative arts from international collections, as well as more than 30 works drawn from the collections of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the exhibit demonstrates the Pre-Raphaelites’ fascination with Italian masters, including Fra Angelico, Sandro Botticelli, Raphael, and Paolo Veronese, as well as northern Renaissance painters, such as Jan van Eyck and Hans Memling. Tuesdays to Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Tickets: adults $28. Discounts available for students, youth, and seniors. Legion of Honor, 100 34th Avenue. For more information.

8/2 Thursday – Community: Bayview Uncorked

Bayview Uncorked celebrates Bayview, featuring more than 30 local makers, wineries, breweries, light food bites, live music, and art. This year’s beneficiary of funds raised is the nonprofit organization, Imprint City. 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets: $30. Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre, 4705 Third Street. To purchase tickets and for more information.

8/2 Thursday – Music: James Everett

Rhythm and blues, jazz, and pop singer. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

8/3 Friday through 8/5 Sunday – Art: American Craft Show

The American Craft Show showcases more than 250 of the country’s top contemporary craft artists, including emerging makers. Craft collectors and design enthusiasts can engage in three experiential showcases: Make Room: Modern Design Meets Craft; Style Slam; and Let’s Make. As the West Coast’s largest juried fine craft show, it’s a chance to shop one-of-a-kind, handmade pieces, eat and drink artisanal foods and beverages, and meet the country’s best artists. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets: $10.50 to $46. Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, Festival Pavilion, 2 Marina Boulevard. For more information and to purchase tickets.

8/4 Saturday – Music: Frances Ancheta

Singer songwriter with pop, folk, indie rock, new wave, and world/tropical influences. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

8/7 Tuesday – Science: “Human Errors”

San Francisco Public Library will host biology professor and forensic scientist, Dr. Nathan Lents, for a talk titled “Human Errors: A Conversation about Evolution’s Mistakes.” For such “highly evolved creatures,” humans harbor a surprising number of glitches, quirks, and outright flaws: retinas that face backward, the stump of a tail, muscles that attach to nothing, and nerves that take bizarre paths. We must find vitamins and nutrients in our diets that other animals make for themselves. Millions of us can’t reproduce successfully without help from modern science. As Lents explains in his new book, Human Errors, our evolutionary history is a litany of mistakes, each more entertaining and enlightening than the last. Join us as idea innovator and host of the “Curious Minds” podcast, Gayle Allen, leads a discussion of our many shortcomings that serve as windows into the topsy-turvy history of our evolution past. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. San Francisco Main Public Library, 100 Larkin Street. For more information: 415.557.4400

8/8 Wednesday – Music: GT2 Trio

The GT2 trio plays 20th Century music, including the Beatles, Eagles, Simon & Garfunkel, Clapton, Dylan, and Van Morrison, featuring the song stylings of Ms. Alyssa Cox. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

8/9 Thursday – Music: Lomelda & Spellling

The McEvoy Foundation for the Arts (MFA) hosts Lomelda & Spellling, co-presented with Noise Pop. The band focuses on memory, intimacy, the tragedies of distance, and discovering friendship and connection. This concert is part of For the Sake of Summer, MFA’s film and music series that features an eclectic mix of musicians and filmmakers. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. MFA, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information.

8/9 Thursday – Music: Kevin Patrick McGee

Music by singer-songwriter Kevin Patrick McGee, whose poetic, and occasionally amusing, original tunes spans alt-country, bluegrass, folk, and rock. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

8/9 Thursday through 8/19 Sunday – Comedy: Desi Comedy Fest Bay Area

This year’s festival features more than 30 comedians from throughout America, with diverse ethnic – Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Iranian, Syrian-Mexican, Libyan, Japanese, and Filipino – and religious – Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, and Catholic – backgrounds. Desi – pronounced “THEY-see” – is a term for the cultures and products of the Indian subcontinent or South Asia and their diaspora, derived from ancient Sanskrit – desa or deshi – meaning “Land” or “Country.” Desi countries include India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Maldives. The festival was created by Bay Area-based Indian-born comedians, Samson Koletkar and Abhay Nadkarni. Tickets: $30 to $50. For show times, ticket prices, more information.

8/11 Saturday – Community: Bernal Heights Hillwide Garage Sale

A Bernal Heights tradition and arguably the largest single day garage sale is back. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information.

8/11 Saturday – Community: Second Saturdays at the Schoolyard

Meet and socialize with other local parents while your kids have the run of Daniel Webster Elementary School’s shared schoolyard. Enjoy free Farley’s coffee, Noah’s bagels and Happycake face painting. New parents and babies, up to 24 months, are welcome to join the indoors meetup at 10 a.m. Second Saturdays at the Schoolyard is a series of fun, free events for Potrero Hill families, organized by PREFund.org. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information.

8/11 Saturday and 8/12 Sunday – Festival: Pistahan

Experience Filipino art, dance, music and food at the Pistahan Parade and Festival. Billed as the largest celebration of Filipino-Americans in the United States, the two-day event, organized by the Filipino American Arts Exposition, is expected to draw more than 80,000 people. Parade: Saturday 8/11, 11 a.m. from Civic Center along Market, towards Fourth Street. Festival: Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Yerba Buena Gardens. Free. For more information.

8/17 Friday – Film: Minding the Gap

Welcome to Rockford, Illinois, in the heart of Rust-Belt America, home to debut filmmaker, Bing Liu. With more than 12 years of footage, Bing discovers connections between two of his skateboarder friends’ volatile upbringings and the complexities of modern-day masculinity. As the film unfolds, Bing captures 23-year-old Zack’s tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend deteriorate after the birth of their son; and 17-year-old Keire struggling with his racial identity as he faces new responsibilities following his father’s death. While navigating a difficult connection between his camera and his friends, Bing weaves a story of generational forgiveness while exploring the precarious gap between childhood and adulthood. Tickets: $12; discounts for members and seniors. Roxie, 3117 16th Street. For more information.

8/18 Saturday – Film: Dominion

An Australian documentary that exposes the dark underbelly of modern animal agriculture through drones, hidden, and handheld cameras, this feature-length film explores the morality and validity of human’s dominion over creatures. (2018, 125 minutes) 2 to 5 p.m. Free, but please register. San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium, 100 Larkin Street. For more information.

8/22 Monday – Music: “Classical Revolution” Chamber Music Jam

A bi-monthly chamber music night, “Classical Revolution” features local and visiting musicians in a unique Chamber Jam format, where musicians perform in a casual environment and audiences hear chamber music in a relaxed setting. First and third Mondays, 8:30 p.m. Free, but donations of $5 to $20 appreciated. The Revolution Café, 3248 22nd Street. For more information.

8/22 Wednesday – Music: Soul Delights

7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

8/23 Thursday – Music: Christopher Willits & Danny Paul Grody

Grammy-nominated guitarist and producer, Christopher Willits, hovers above the intersection of electronic production’s nuts and bolts. He’s produced more than 25 albums in the last 15 years; solo and in collaboration with such artists as Ryuichi Sakamoto, Tycho, and Taylor Deupree. In Willits’ music, all elements are interconnected; voice and guitar lines fold into bleary, unrecognizable shapes and polyrhythmic textures, often overlapping with his cinematic film and video work. Danny Paul Grody is a solo musician and founding member of San Francisco-based bands, Tarentel and The Drift. A self-taught guitarist, the melodies at the core of Grody’s songwriting bring to mind his love of West African kora, Takoma-style fingerpicking and all things minimal, repetitive, and hypnotic. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information.

8/25 Saturday – Music: Marc Maynon and CD Onofrio

Performing folk music. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

8/25 Saturday and 8/26 Sunday – Art: San Francisco Vintage Paper Fair

California’s finest selection of antique postcards, advertising, pinup art, local history, sports, entertainment, transportation memorabilia and more. Free appraisals on site. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. County Fair Building, Hall of Flowers, 9th Avenue and Lincoln Way. For more information.

8/29 Wednesday – Books: Potrero Hill Book Club

Potrero Hill Book Club. 7 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

8/30 Thursday – Art: “The Black Woman is God”

A multidisciplinary exhibition celebrating the contributions of black women as artists, healers, and social change-makers throughout history. More than 50 intergenerational artists working in sculpture, painting, new media, and photography create new myths to challenge Eurocentric notions of God. Opening reception: 6 to 10 p.m. Exhibition through October 2. Free. SOMArts, 934 Brannan Street. For more information.

8/30 Thursday – Music: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival

Hailing from the Peruvian capital of Lima, La Patronal is a singular brass band rooted in the tradition of fiestas populares – town fairs – common in rural villages across Latin America. Descendants of rural musicians from Peru, La Patronal members combine first-hand knowledge of folk culture with formal music studies to celebrate their heritage. With percussion, brass and winds, and the vivid visual aspects of fiestas populares, La Patronal’s lively performances encourage, nay demand, audience participation and dancing. Starting at noon an interactive workshop explores different dances of Peru: cumbia, marinera, morenada and toril, inviting participants to learn basic movements and the differences between the genres. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Free. Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens, Mission between Third and Fourth streets. For more information.