Community Calendar – September 2018

9/1 Saturday – First Saturdays in Dogpatch

A neighborhood-wide event held monthly, rain or shine. Details at LoveDogpatch.com. Bay Area makers, small businesses and food trucks: pop-up in Dogpatch the first Saturday of every month. More info.

9/2/18 through 10/31/18 – Art: Mystical Landscapes

Anahid Arslanian, whose work is informed by her love of nature, is an Armenian-American artist, born in Iran, and a long-time resident of the G2 Arts Building. Her work has been exhibited in Armenia and the Czech Republic, and is in private collections across the globe. Opening reception: September 9, 2 to 4 p.m. Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Collage Gallery, 1345 18th Street. See more of Anahid’s work here.

9/5 Wednesday – Music: Soul Delights

Live music by Soul Delights. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/6 Thursday – Art: Jessie Bunn

Opening for local artist Jessie Bunn. 7 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/6/18 through 9/13/18 – Film: San Francisco Green Film Festival

Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast’s leading event for films and discussions about people and the planet, bringing audiences vital stories from the environmental frontlines. This’ll be the first year the festival takes place in the fall, to align with crucial environmental discussions and actions happening this year. Tickets: $15 per screening; $13 members; $125 for a full pass to the festival’s week of films, panels, and events. Screenings free to those aged 18-and-under or with student identification. For more information, schedule, location, and tickets: greenfilmfest.org

9/7/18 and 9/8/18 – Dance: Dancing Dreaming Isadora

Two evening performances highlighting choreography from the traditional Duncan repertoire as well as Mary Sano’s original work, performed by Sano and Her Duncan Dancers, accompanied by live musicians performing classical and contemporary music. 8 p.m. $35 general; $25 student; $40 at the door. Package discount available for both performances. ODC Theater, 3153 17th Street. For more information and to purchase tickets: ODC Theater Box office or call 415.863.9834.

9/8 Saturday – Community: SF Giant Sweep

Join your neighbors as we get swept up with civic pride and do our part to keep our City clean. Grab a broom and dustpan, sweep the sidewalk in front of your home or business and pick up litter in your neighborhood. If you don’t have tools to get the job done, the San Francisco Public Works Department will supply them in the morning. 9 a.m. to noon. Free. Locations throughout San Francisco. For more information.

9/10 Monday – Spiritual: Tashlique at Ocean Beach

Reset your system with a modern spin on a 600-year-old Rosh Hashanah ritual, tashlich. This custom of ridding ourselves of all our bad vuggum (karma) from the previous year and getting a fresh start for the new one is traditionally enacted by tossing crumbs into the ocean; we’ll provide birdseed instead to be stewards of our wildlife and environment. Join us for an engaging ritual and joyful noise accompaniment from shofar blowers, members of Jazz Mafia and the Ministers of Sound of the Saint John Will-I-Am Coltrane African Orthodox Church. Bring a shofar to blow along with some of San Francisco’s finest players. Enjoy our twist on the traditional sweet with s’mores roasted over a bonfire. Presented by Reboot, with the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco. 5 to 7 p.m. Free. Ocean Beach near JFK Drive (across from Beach Chalet). For more information.

9/11 Tuesday – Family: Free Toddler Tuesdays at Salesforce Park

Join Toddler Tuesdays for fun in the sun with rotating activities and entertainment, like story time, magic, and games. Free. 10 to 11 a.m. Salesforce Park, Children’s Play Area, 425 Mission Street. For more information (choose Children & Families).

9/12 Wednesday – Family: Parenting in the Age of Social Media

Social media can be a landmine for today’s tweens and teens. Learn research-based methods for helping kids use social media in healthy ways and tips for promoting digital well-being in your own life. Led by Common Sense Media. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $15. University of California, San Francisco-Mission Bay, Genentech Hall, 600 16th Street. For tickets and more information.

9/12 Wednesday – Music: Daniel Berkman

Live music by Potrero Hill resident, Daniel Berkman, a composer, multi-instrumentalist and innovator of the kora, a 21-stringed harp/lute from West Africa. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/13 Thursday – Music: James Everett

Rhythm and blues, jazz, and pop singer. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/13 Thursday – Environment: Constructing Architectural Ecologies Symposium Keynote

Part of the California College of the Arts’ (CCA) Global Climate Action Summit, the Constructing Architectural Ecologies symposium opens with a keynote address by Dr. Adrian Parr, recently named dean of the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs at University of Texas at Arlington. Her presentation will examine how built environments are turned into weapons of war, as with the leveling of cities like Aleppo or Gaza, and the ecological ramifications of warfare as it pertains to the built environment and sustainable design. This event is organized by the Architectural Ecologies Lab at California College of the Arts, with support from Kreysler & Associates, CCA Architecture Division Lecture Series, and CCA’s MFA in Writing program. 6 p.m., with reception to follow. Free. CCA Nave Alcove, 1111 Eighth Street. For more information.

9/15 Saturday – Music: Marc Maynon and CD Onofrio

Performing folk music. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/15/18 and 9/16/18 – Spiritual: Autumn Moon Festival

Moon Festival celebrations have been held throughout Asia for more than 1,000 years. The holiday is a time to reflect upon the bounty of the summer harvest, the fullness of the moon, and the myth of the immortal moon Goddess, Chang O. The Moon Festival is often compared to a sort of “Chinese Thanksgiving” because of its spirit of gratitude and inclusion of abundant food. To celebrate the occasion, Grant Avenue, in San Francisco’s Chinatown, will be filled with arts and crafts booths, cultural exhibits, children’s activities, food, corporate sponsors, and entertainment. In its 28th year, the San Francisco festivities will open with a grand parade on Saturday at 11 a.m. on California Street and Grant Avenue; the dragon appears on Sunday at 5 p.m. as the event’s grand finale. Admission is free. For more information: 415.982.6306, www.moonfestival.org

9/16 Sunday – Family: Children’s Creativity Festival

Celebrate the creative and innovative spirit of San Francisco with a variety of hands-on, family-friendly activities throughout the Yerba Buena Children’s Garden. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Children’s Creativity Museum, 221 Fourth Street. For more information.

9/20 Thursday – Music: Ben Barnes

Ben is a fiddle player, singer, and songwriter. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/24 Monday – Community: Student Housing Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Designed by Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects, 75 Arkansas features apartment-style housing for more than 200 California College of the Arts students, a multi-purpose event space that’ll support the college’s expansive programming, and ground floor retail spaces. The building manifests CCA’s commitment to sustainability and is a step forward in the college’s San Francisco campus expansion, which includes creation of student housing and a building designed by Studio Gang architects slated to open in academic year 2021-22. 11 a.m. California College of the Arts, 75 Arkansas Street. For more information.

9/26 Wednesday – Literature: Potrero Hill Book Club

Potrero Hill Book Club. 7 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/27 Thursday – Music: Kevin Patrick McGee

Live music by singer-songwriter, Kevin Patrick McGee, whose poetic, and occasionally amusing, original tunes span alt-country, bluegrass, folk, and rock. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/29 Saturday – Music: Tom West

Live music by Tom West, an Australian indie-folk artist. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/30 Sunday – Community: Sunset Piano

This fourth annual free family-friendly event features local musicians playing piano. Beer provided by Anchor Brewing and Harmonic, with wine and soft drinks also on offer, as well as kids’ activities and food trucks. 3 to 7 p.m., Starr King Open Space, Carolina Street near Coral Road. For more information.