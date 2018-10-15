Community Calendar – October 2018

10/1 Monday through 10/8 Monday – Military: Fleet Week

Much more than just the Blue Angels, this yearly festival and celebration of military power features a full airshow, Coast Guard rescue demonstrations, Navy ship tours, live music, a parade of ships underneath the Golden Gate Bridge, and more. Free. For a full list of events and more information.

10/2 – Film: Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema

“Best of Bernal” closes the Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema’s 15th season. This encore screening invites filmgoers to see the movies that’ve won the 2018 Best of Bernal, Spirit of Bernal, Bright Star and Good Life Audience Awards. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free; suggested donation of $10 per person gratefully accepted. Barebottle Brewing Company, 1525 Cortland Avenue. For more information.

10/3 – Music: Daniel Berkman

Live music by Potrero Hill resident, Daniel Berkman, a composer, multi-instrumentalist and innovator of the kora, a 21-stringed harp/lute from West Africa. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/4 – Literature: Potrero Hill Book Club

Discussing Warlight, by Michael Ondaatje. 7 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/6 – Environment: 2018 Bay Day

Bay Day is like Earth Day, but just for the San Francisco Bay. BayDay.org will guide you to more than 50 events and adventures taking place across the region. Dig in at a wetland restoration event; attend PortFest by the water’s edge, where you’ll enjoy boat rides, music, arts, crafts and more; or participate in a community-led activity near you. For more information.

10/6 – Festival: Annual Arab Cultural Festival

The 23rd Annual Arab Cultural Festival moves to Union Square to bring the sights, smells, and sounds of the Arab world to San Francisco, with a showcase of food music, games, gifts and, most importantly, the spirit of Arab-Americans and of the Arab world. Enjoy live cultural entertainment, dancing, singing, poetry and more from Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Yemen, Sudan, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Union Square. For more information.

10/6 Saturday and 10/7 Sunday – Dance: Ensambles Ballet Folklórico de San Francisco

Ensambles Ballet Folklórico de San Francisco presents its 25th Anniversary show, Xichulense Yo Soy, with a celebration of the culture and traditions of the Xichulense, indigenous people sof the Sierra Mountains in the Mexican state of Guanajuato. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. $25. to $35. Cowell Theater, Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, 2 Marina Blvd. For more information and to purchase tickets.

10/9 – Community: Potrero Hill Neighborhood Tour

Get off the beaten path and discover colorful characters, beautiful vistas, and charming architectural treasures. San Francisco City Guides offers dozens of free guided walking tours throughout the City, year-round. 11 a.m. Free. For more information.

10/11 – Music: James Everett

Rhythm and blues, jazz, and pop singer. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/11 Thursday through 10/20 Saturday – Literature: 2018 Litquake Festival

This eclectic, 76 percent free, ten-day gathering draws booklovers of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy words and ideas, straight from the artists’ mouths. For schedule, ticket, and venue information.

10/11 Thursday to 10/21 Sunday

Theater: Picture Bayview Hunters Point

Zaccho Dance Theatre brings Bayview-Hunters Point residents’ dreams and aspirations to life in a new full-length work, Picture Bayview Hunters Point. This interdisciplinary, site-specific performance centered in, on, and around the historic Bayview Opera House is a celebration of the community in which Zaccho has made its home for the past 28 years, and a response to the economic and demographic changes impacting the neighborhood. Free. Bayview Opera House, 4705 Third Street. For more information.

10/13 – Families: Second Saturdays at the Schoolyard

Meet and socialize with local parents while your kids have the run of Daniel Webster Elementary School’s shared schoolyard. Enjoy free Farley’s coffee, Noah’s bagels and fruits. New parents and babies, up to 24 months, are welcome to join the indoors meetup at 10 a.m. (https://bit.ly/2psmMnu). Second Saturdays at the Schoolyard is a series of fun, free events for Potrero Hill families, organized by PREFund.org. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information.

10/13 – Music: Frances Ancheta

Singer-songwriter with pop, folk, indie rock, new wave, and world/tropical influences. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/13 – Health: FARE Bay Area Food Allergy Walk 2018

The FARE (Food Allergy Research and Education) Food Allergy “Heroes Walk” recognizes the everyday stars who work to keep our food allergic loved ones safe. Through fundraising and walks across the country, thousands of families come together to unite behind their commitment to FARE’s mission, and raise funds for research, education, advocacy, and awareness. Check-in and activities: 9 a.m. Walk starts: 10:30 a.m. Leo Ryan Park, 650 Shell Boulevard, Foster City. To register a team, and for more information.

10/13 – Environment: Garden Party

Learn about sustainable living, feed the goats, meet the roosters, bring your kids, and start a garden. Fall is the beginning of planting season for drought-resistant native vegetation. Enjoy live music, locally-sourced food and drink, and a complimentary plant. The celebration is held every second Saturday of the month. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. Bay Natives Nursery, 10 Cargo Way. For more information.

10/14 – Theater: Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The African American Shakespeare Company will bring the amphitheater to life with their take on Shakespeare’s classic work, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. 2 to 4 p.m. Free. Salesforce Park, amphitheater stage, 425 Mission Street. For map and more information (choose “Music, Theater & Dance”).

10/15 – Education: San Francsico Unified School District Board of Education Candidate Forum

Moderated by Jill Tucker. Chinese language and Spanish interpretation will be available. Sponsored by Parents for Public Schools-SF, 2nd District Parent-Teacher Association, Support for Families of Children with Disabilities, San Francisco Ed Fund and Ruth Asawa School for the Arts Parent-Teacher-Students Association. 6:30 p.m. Ruth Asawa San Francisco School for the Arts, 555 Portola Drive.

10/17 – Music: Soul Delights

Live music by Soul Delights. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/18 – Art: Léonie Guyer

Léonie Guyer, born in 1955 in New York City, creates paintings, drawings, and books that’re intimate in scale and minimalist in sensibility, yet are expansive, idiosyncratic, and deeply nuanced. Consisting mostly of abstract shapes, some of Guyer’s works are painted on wooden panels or marble fragments, others are drawn on paper, and painted directly onto walls in site-responsive installations. This exhibition, “form in the realm of,” is the first monographic institutional showing of her work, featuring newly commissioned work. Opening reception: Thursday, October 18, 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Exhibit through December 15. Free. California College of the Arts, Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts, 360 Kansas Street. For more information.

10/18 – Art: Make

Collaborate with artists and makers, explore unique themes and re-think materials through creative design projects. Celebrate the spookier side of Raw Design with an evening creating “In Cold Blood” beeswax candles, wall-mounted mythical creature skulls, and never-rot foam pumpkin décor. Plus, traditional paper marigolds and mini altar-making for Dias de los Muertos. Cash bar for guests over 21; complimentary drink ticket for museum members. 6 to 9:30 p.m. $8 general admission; $6 students/seniors. Free for museum members. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

10/18 – Music: Shelter Cove

Performing originals and covers from the 1960’s to now. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/20 – Music: Marc Maynon and CD Onofrio

Performing folk music. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/20 – Community: Potrero Hill Festival

The Potrero Hill Festival returns with a day of fun, food, music, and community activities. The Main Stage will feature performances by the Golden Thread Fairytale Players, with an engaging show that incorporates Palestinian dabke dance, puppets, and a Palestinian folktale Leila’s Quest for Flight: when the optometrist shatters little Leila’s dreams of becoming a pilot, a menagerie of mythic birds gather to help her accomplish her goal. The Youth Stage features dance performance by Calliope Dance Studio students. Returning is the kids’ zone, with rides, bounce houses, street train, talent show, wrecking ball and more. The Potrero Hill Festival supports the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House’s programs. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20th Street between Wisconsin and Missouri streets. Free. For more information: www.potrerofestival.com

10/20 Saturday and 10/21 Sunday – Art: San Francisco Open Studios

San Francisco Open Studios is the country’s oldest and largest open studios program, featuring an annual, month-long, city-wide art event that showcases more than 800 emerging and established artists in their studios over four October and November weekends, during which art patrons, admirers, and collectors venture out on self-guided tours to see as many artists and their artworks as possible. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the event and open studios at the Hunters Point Shipyard.

10/24 – Film: Koyaanisqatsi

Drawing its title from the Hopi word meaning “life out of balance,” Koyaanisqatsi is a renowned 1992 documentary that reveals how humanity has grown apart from nature. Directed by Godfrey Reggio, featuring extensive footage of natural landscapes and elemental forces set to a score by Philip Glass, the film ultimately gives way to many scenes of modern civilization and technology. With an absence of narration and dialogue, the movie makes its points solely through imagery and music, with many scenes either slowed down or sped up for dramatic effect. Koyaanisqatsi is presented in conjunction with the McEvoy Foundation for the Art’s fall exhibition “No Time,” which explores human relationships with the natural world in the past, present, and future. $7 general admission; free for seniors 65+ and children 18 and under. MFA, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information and to purchase tickets.

10/24 – Music: GT2

GT2 will feature the song stylings of Ms. Alyssa Cox. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/27 Saturday and 10/28 Sunday – Art: San Francisco Open Studios

San Francisco’s Studio Nocturne night photography group hosts their latest night photography work, including from Potrero Hill residents Daniel Leu and Greta and Manu Schnetzler, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; opening night preview party October 26, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Arch Supply, 10 Carolina Street.

10/30 Tuesday through 11/4 Sunday – Literature: Big Book Sale 2018

Friends of the San Francisco Public Library will take over Fort Mason’s Festival Pavilion Pier for its 54th Big Book Sale, an iconic San Francisco tradition. Member preview sale and reception October 30, 4 to 8 p.m. All books just $1. Free. For more information on the event and ways you can offer additional support.

10/31 – Check out the View‘s compilation of Halloween and Día de los Muertos events for kids and families!