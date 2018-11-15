Community Calendar – November 2018

Now through 11/4 Sunday — Literature: Big Book Sale 2018

Friends of the San Francisco Public Library take overs Fort Mason’s Festival Pavilion Pier for its 54th Big Book Sale. Member preview sale and reception All books just $1. Free. For more information.

Now through 11/4 Sunday — Theater: The Obligation

Film/television/stage star Roger Grunwald (HBO, A.C.T, 59E59th, Cal Shakes) personifies a Jewish-American comedian, an Auschwitz survivor, a half-Jewish German soldier in this deeply personal exploration of the dark history of their (our) world in The Obligation. Through drama and a surprising amount of humor, The Obligation explores lesser-known aspects of the Holocaust and post-war survivor experience. This work, a full-length expansion of Grunwald’s acclaimed Mitzvah Project, which has toured the world, asks: Who decides what culture, race and ethnicity mean? Why do we demonize “the other”? $26 to $56. Potrero Stage, 1695 18th Street. To purchase tickets and for more information or 415.992.7990.

11/2 — Spirituality: Day of the Dead San Francisco

Day of the Dead has been celebrated in the Mission since the early-1970s. The Marigold Project was created in 1990 for participants to build altars, leave offerings, heal, and celebrate our ancestors’ lives in Garfield Park. For the night, it serves as a community graveyard with expressions of art, music, live performances, and a walking procession through the Mission. Bring flowers, candles, and mementos of loved ones of all ages for the altars. Set-up time for altars is 12 to 4 p.m. Procession begins at 7 p.m. For more information, including altar guidelines and how to volunteer for the event.

11/2 — Music: Saint Benjamin

Influenced by Ed Sheeran and Rex Orange County, Saint Benjamin creates an indie pop sound all his own. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/3 — Community: 19th Annual Potrero Hill History Night

Architectural historian, Jonathan Lammers, will talk about the history of the Potrero Police Station, at Third and 20th streets, which is expected to be transformed into a community center. Michael Ohta, former member of the Pickle Family Circus and folksinger Pete Seeger’s nephew, will be interviewed by ‘Goat Hill Phil’ Philip De Andrade, exploring his family’s 65 years on the Hill. Cartographer Doug Spurling will speak about his project coordinating historic Potrero Hill and Dogpatch maps from different periods. Keith Goldstein, former Potrero Dogpatch Merchants Association president, will serve as master of ceremonies. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with $3 slices from Goat Hill Pizza, $2 tasty desserts from Chat’s Coffee, and $1 beverages by Umpqua Bank. It’s a great chance to meet and schmooze with neighbors. The event is sponsored by the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center at Mission Bay and the Potrero Dogpatch Merchants Association. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. Downtown High School, 693 Vermont Street. For more information: 415.863.0784.

11/3 Saturday through 12/23 — Art: “SF Made in China”

Timothy Wells, 56, is a self-taught San Francisco artist who paints trash. That’s right: trash. Walking the gritty blocks surrounding his Chinatown-adjacent apartment, Wells finds discarded, even torn apart cardboard packaging, many featuring Chinese characters communicating now-incomplete messages. He then uses watercolor and pigment ink to create hyper-realistic representations of such found debris upon archival boards. Looking at his work, one will be hard-pressed to believe it’s trompe l’oeil and not photography. Jack Fischer Gallery, 311 Potrero Avenue. For more information

11/3 Saturday to 11/4 Sunday — Art: Style ‘18

Style ‘18 is a juried event celebrating contemporary fashion, jewelry and accessories artists. Jurors JoAnn Edwards and Diane Master hand-selected 40 national and international designers to participate. Attendees can experience and purchase unique wearable art, as well as meet the makers. Proceeds support MCD’s MakeArt education program for Bay Area children and families. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

11/6 — Election Day

11/7 Wednesday through 11/11 Sunday — Film: American Indian Film Festival

In its 43rd season, this annual festival brings artists, filmmakers, musicians, talent, and the general public together to celebrate, support, and experience work produced by native and non-native peoples. $5 to $30. Brava for Women in the Arts Center, 2781 24th Street. For schedule, tickets, and more information.

11/7 — Health: Choose Your MediGap Insurance Wisely

Choosing Medicare Supplement Insurance policies can be confusing. This workshop will help explain major expenses that Medicare doesn’t cover, why your insurance agent may sell you the wrong policy, what you need to know to lower insurance premiums and save hundreds – even thousands – of dollars every year, and how to pick the best supplemental insurance policy, tailored for you. Participants will create a personalized report using the Medigap Tool. 2 to 3 p.m. Free. San Francisco Main Public Library, 100 Larkin Street, Fifth Floor Computer Training Center. For more information, contact Aida Henry, Aida [dot] Henry [at] sfpl [dot] org.

11/7 — Literature: Potrero Hill Book Club

Discussing Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders. 7 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/8 — Music: Shelter Cove

Performing originals and covers from the 1960s to now. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/8 — Photography: Bieke Depoorter

Belgian photographer, Bieke Depoorter, received the prestigious 2018 Larry Sultan Photography Award, granted through a partnership of California College of the Arts, Headlands Center for the Arts, Pier 24 Photography, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The prize consists of $10,000 and an artist residency at Headlands Center for the Arts in Sausalito. Depoorter will work with CCA students this fall and give this public lecture. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. CCA, 1111 Eighth Street. For more information or 415.331.2787.

11/9 — Comedy: MC Sergio Novoa

Check out standup comic MC Sergio Novoa. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/15 — Music: James Lawless

Live music by James Lawless, who has been playing folk music for about 10 years, with much of his influences coming from Old Time or Mountain Style. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/17 — Theater: Leila’s Quest for Flight

The Golden Thread Fairytale Players present Leila’s Quest for Flight, a play about mythic birds helping a little girl become a pilot. Drawn from Palestinian folk tales, the story incorporates music, dance, and physical comedy, and is suitable for children. 4 p.m. Free. San Francisco Public Library, Potrero Branch, 1616 20th Street. For more information.

11/17 — Music: Marc Maynon and CD Onofrio

Performing folk music. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/21 — Music: Daniel Berkman

Live music by Potrero Hill resident, Daniel Berkman, a composer, multi-instrumentalist and innovator of the kora, a 21-stringed harp/lute from West Africa. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/27 — Music: Jonathan Brinkley

Live music by Jonathan Brinkley, a singer/songwriter from Portland, Oregon, who sings powerful, heart-provoking tunes that aim to make the world more honest and connected. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

11/28 — Music: Soul Delights

Live music by Soul Delights. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.