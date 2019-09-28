Community Calendar – September 2019

Sofia Carmi’s work will be featured at the Museo Italo Americano. Photo: Courtesy of Sofia Carmi

Now through 9/22 Sunday (select dates)

Theater: San Francisco Shakespeare Festival

Shakespeare in the Park returns with a production of As You Like It. Performances at Main Post Lawn in the Presidio, Montgomery Street and Lincoln Boulevard; and at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park, 40 John F. Shelley Drive. Free. For complete listing of show times and more information or 415.558.0888.

9/3 Tuesday through 10/4 Friday

Art: Surfacing Histories and Sculpting Memories

This exhibition celebrates five Bay Area women as part of the National Museum of Women in the Arts 2020 Women to Watch series. Four of the five are California College of the Arts (CCA) alumnae: Sofía Córdova (MFA Fine Arts 2010), Julia Goodman (MFA Fine Arts 2009), Amy Tavern (MFA Fine Arts 2017), Lava Thomas (Ceramics 1999), and Sandra Ono. Opening reception: September 5, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. CCA Hubbell Street Galleries, 161 Hubbell Street. For more information.

9/5 Thursday – Economics: San Francisco Networking Mixer

Meet C-level professionals, startup executives, and individuals employed at tech companies, law firms, and other industries. 6 to 8 p.m. $10 early bird to $20 at the door. Bar VIA at Hotel VIA, 136 King Street. RSVP and for more information.

9/6 Friday – Comedy: MC Sergio Novoa

Standup comedy by MC Sergio Novoa. Free. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/6 Friday – Dance: City Hall Rotunda Series

In its ninth season of monthly dance performances held at San Francisco City Hall’s extraordinary Rotunda, Dancers’ Group and World Arts West bring audiences lunchtime glimpses into movement and musical traditions from around the world. Noon. Free. City Hall. For more information.

9/6 Friday – Film: Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema

Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema is back for its 16th year showcasing local filmmakers and artists, plus a birthday bash. Festival dates: September 6, 7, and 14. For complete line-up and more information.

9/7 Saturday – Art: Hunter Ridenour

Opening for a local artist. Free. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/7 Saturday – Art: Rina Banerjee

Solo show of new mixed media paintings on paper by Kolkata-born, New York-based Rina Banerjee. Delicately rendered in inks, metallic leaf and collaged elements, female figures float in fluid and ambiguous worlds. They’re in states of transformation, shifting between human, bird and beast. Banerjee spins narratives relating to colonialism, environmentalism, immigration and identity, poetically tackling the big issues from the perspective of a woman of color. Reception 4 to 6 p.m. Free. Exhibit on view September 3 through October 12, Tuesday to Saturday. Hosfelt Gallery, 260 Utah Street. For more information.

9/7 Saturday to 9/8 Sunday

Festival: Chinatown’s Autumn Moon Festival

The 29th San Francisco Chinatown Autumn Moon Festival offers two days of nonstop entertainment, food, shopping, dragon parades, cultural events, children’s activities and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Grant and California streets. For more information.

9/12 Thursday – Music: Ocean Shore Railroad

Performing originals and select covers from the 1960’s to the present. Free. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/12 Thursday through 10/5 Saturday

Theater: Inked Baby

Desperate to have a child and distrustful of artificial methods, Gloria and her husband, Greer, decide to conceive one by natural means, with the help of Gloria’s sister Lena. The sex is good, the insemination successful, yet affection is just out of reach for everyone involved. Christina Anderson’s Inked Baby questions how and why we hold onto land and family, even when both seem toxic and the future tenuous. Tickets $15 – $35. Crowded Fire Theater, 1695 18th Street. Purchase tickets and for more information.

9/18 Wednesday through 9/22 Sunday

Literature: Big Book Sale 2019

All sections restocked daily with new and exciting finds. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free; volunteer opportunities. Fort Mason Center, Festival Pavilion. For more information.

9/18 Wednesday – Music: Soul Delights

Live music by Soul Delights. Free. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/19 Thursday – Community Meeting: Islais Creek/Bayview Resilience

Join the Port of San Francisco, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco Planning, and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency at a community meeting to learn about coordinated resilience projects related to climate hazards and risks facing the Islais Creek/Bayview neighborhood. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Southeast Community Facility, 1800 Oakdale Avenue. RSVP requested.

9/19 Thursday – Music: James Everett

Live music by James Everett, rhythm and blues, jazz and pop singer and performer. Free. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/19 Thursday – Art: MAKE X CCA

Help the Museum of Craft and Design (MCD) welcome CCA graduate students back to school at the American Industrial Center. Come early for a free drink during the Artist Happy Hour; stick around to learn more about emerging techniques, directly from the students themselves! Tour the new CCA facilities and get information about the programs offered. 6 to 9:30 p.m. $8 general admission; $6 students/seniors; free for members. MCD, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

9/19 Thursday through 11/2, Saturday

Art: Sawyer Rose

Counting the Hours, a new exhibition by artist Sawyer Rose and The Carrying Stones Project, shines a light on the systemic and pervasive inequalities that working women face, along with the physical, emotional, and practical effects of these disproportionate labor loads. The artworks portray the deeply personal work stories of a group of women — mixed ages, ethnicities, sexual orientations, occupations, and socio-economic statuses — accompanied by data that tells a bigger story. Opening reception September 19, 6 to 9 p.m. Code & Canvas, 151 Potrero Avenue. For exhibit hours and more information.

9/20 Friday and 9/21 Saturday

Art: Recology Artist in Residence

Art created by Mansur Nurullah, Genevieve Quick, and San Francisco Art Institute student Ariel Huang during their Recology residencies. Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. Free. Recology, 503 Tunnel Avenue. For more information.

9/21 Saturday – Music: Marc Maynon and the CD Onofrio

Performing folk music. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

9/24 Tuesday through 9/29 Sunday

Film: San Francisco Green Film Festival

In its ninth year, the Festival returns with the theme, “Home,” encompassing a broad range of critical issues, including affordable housing, migration, sustainable cities, habitat loss, and more, with films, discussions, and special events that spark green ideas and actions. Venues include the Castro Theatre, Roxie Theater, 518 Valencia Gallery, Manny’s, Swissnex, and the Exploratorium. For schedule, tickets, and more information.

9/27 Friday through 1/18/20

Film: Blazing and Blasted

The 1990s — after the influx of punk rock but before the apex of socioeconomic stratification resulting from the dot.com boom — fostered a period of extraordinary artistic activity in San Francisco. This collection of underground films paints a highly-charged portrait during a unique period in the City’s filmmaking and cultural history. Opening reception: September 28, 5 to 8 p.m. Free. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information.

9/28 Saturday – Art: Michael Jang’s California

Michael Jang’s California explores the artist’s career as a portrait and street photographer in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. The artist’s first retrospective exhibition, it assembles dozens of vintage and contemporary prints from seminal projects, as well as notebooks and ephemera, to offer a rare, immersive journey through Jang’s career. Curated by Sandra S. Phillips, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art curator emerita of photography. Reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Exhibit on view September 27 through January 18, 2020. Free. McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th Street, Building B. For more information.

October 2019

10/1 Tuesday – Art: Sofia Carmi

The Museo Italo Americano presents five local artists of Italian heritage, including Potrero Hill’s Sofia Carmi, whose abstract paintings are based on the artist’s travels over the years to Florence, Rome and Venice. Reception 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Exhibit on view through February 2, 2020. Museo Italo Americano, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Boulevard, Building C. To RSVP for the opening reception or more information: info@sfmuseo.org or 415.673.2200.