Community Calendar – October 2019

ArtLaunch attendees enjoying more than 400 works of art on display at the SF Open Studios Exhibition. ArtLaunch’s San Francisco Open Studios oOpening reception takes place on October 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at SOMArts Cultural Center. Photo: Courtesy of ArtSpan

Now through 10/6 Sunday — Art: Outdoor Public Art Roller Rink

An art installation that can be experienced, with performances and DJ sets. Free. $5 for rental skates. Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture, 2 Marina Blvd. For more information and to reserve skates.

10/2 Wednesday — Music: Stolie

Live music by Stolie, a songwriter, musical entertainer and entrepreneur with more than 25 years of stage and music industry experience. She’s published more than 100 songs, and is a multi-instrumentalist and arranger, loop-pedal artist, and bilingual traveling performer. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/3 Thursday — Comedy: Hosted by Sergio Novoa

Monthly comedy show featuring the Bay Area’s up and coming comedians. SRGO Productions and host Sergio Novoa have gathered a diverse laugh-out-loud lineup. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/3 Thursday — 10/31 Thursday*

Health: Thursday Meditation Lab

Small group and one on one sessions available to help participants find a meditation practice that works for them. For new and experienced practitioners; all are welcome. Free. 1 to 2 p.m. Fraser Room, Potrero Hill Neighborhood House, 953 De Haro Street. For more information: Zach Sharrin, 510.925.2559 or zsharrin@gmail.com. *No class on 10/10.

10/5 Saturday — Domestic: MakeArt Family Day

Featuring tactile material introductions for toddlers, guided activities for kids, and in-gallery hands-on opportunities for the whole family. Celebrate spooky season with hauntingly fun projects! Explore exhibiting artist Kathy Sirico’s materials and process with large stuffed snakes and woven spider webs. Design a haunted interior out of a diorama pumpkin and craft apothecary bottles just like those found in Macon Reed’s installation. Decorate a Trick-or-Treat Bag, read your fortune, and enjoy a glow-in-the-dark monster mash dance party. All ages welcome. Activities are free with admission ($8 adults; $6 students/seniors; 12 years and under free). Tickets available at the door. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

10/7 Monday — 10/28 Monday*

Health: Monday Guided Meditation

Guided meditations in a safe and welcoming space to help participants relax, heal, and center themselves. For new and experienced practitioners; all are welcome. Mondays, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. 824B Carolina Street. For more information: Zach Sharrin, 510.925.2559; zsharrin@gmail.com. *No class on 10/14.

10/10 Thursday — Art: Sculpture Dedication

Join State Board of Equalization chair Malia Cohen, Assemblyman David Chiu, Mayor London Breed, District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton, Bayview historian Oscar James, and artist William Wareham to dedicate Wareham’s BIG FISH sculpture in India Basin. Screening of “Landing the BIG FISH” by LUXBOXcinema before and after the dedication. 4 p.m. Free. Café Alma, 888 Innes Avenue. Ample street parking at the BIG FISH sculpture site, 798 Innes Avenue. RSVP requested.

10/11 Friday — 11/8 Friday

Art: Día de Los Muertos 2019

City of Souls merges traditional altars with contemporary installations, a multigenerational gathering of remembrance that asserts the role of art as a platform for collective action. Housed in a translucent, labyrinthine metropolis, this exhibition meditates on San Francisco’s rapidly changing landscape, asking artists and visitors who are the ancestors we need to call in to help fight for the City’s soul? What’re the people, places, and institutions lost to time that have shaped us? What kind of future can we collectively envision for San Francisco? Opening reception: Friday, October 11, 6 to 9 p.m. SOMArts, 934 Brannan Street. For more information.

10/11 Friday – 11/8 Friday

Art: bauhaus.photo

In partnership with AIA San Francisco and the Goethe Institut, developed by the Bauhaus-Archiv/Museum fur Gestaltung, Berlin, bauhaus.photo presents 100 key works from the world’s largest collection of Bauhaus photography. Portrait, architectural, and product photography depict life at the Bauhaus, one of the 20th Century’s most important art schools, providing visitors with an extensive overview of artistically diverse photography. The exhibition presents classic works by Lucia Moholy, Laszlo Moholy-Nagy, and T. Lux Feininger as well as superb pieces by unknown artists. Free. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

10/12 Saturday — Food: La Cocina’s San Francisco Food Festival

La Cocina is a ground-breaking incubator that cultivates low-income food entrepreneurs as they formalize and grow their businesses, providing affordable, shared, commercial kitchen space; industry-specific technical assistance and services; and access to market opportunities and capital. Festival: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Power Station, 420 23rd Street. For more information and to purchase entry ticket; vendors will be selling food and drink.

10/12 Saturday — 11/3 Sunday

Art: Open Studios

This year marks the 44th anniversary of SF Open Studios, the country’s oldest and largest open studios program, featuring a citywide event showcasing more than 800 emerging and established San Francisco artists over four weekends. Embark on self-guided studio tours and meet the artists. Free. For more information.

10/13 Sunday — Music: Butchertown Jazz Festival

Performers include MC Greg Bridges, Tammy Hall Trio, and Denise Perrier. Enjoy food and crafts by local vendors. 12 to 6 p.m. Rain or shine. Free. Lane Street, between Underwood and Van Dyke. For more information: butchertownjazzfest.org

10/14 Monday — Environment: Gardening for a Sustainable SF

Part of a series of discussions and workshops led by San Francisco Botanical Garden staff focusing on simple, economical, and effective ways to make the most of your garden while improving the environment. Topics include native plants, vegetation for bees and other pollinators, and gardening tools. 11 a.m. to Noon. Free. Children’s Play Area, Salesforce Park, 425 Mission Street. For more information.

10/17 Thursday — Art: “Make”

Explore Dead Nuts: a search for the ultimate machined object at this annual Halloween bash. Deck out your costume with a chain-strap goodie bag and heavy metal accessories made from machined components. Design a collection of haunted objects with mesh pumpkins, cobwebby nightmare-catchers and pavè pillar candles. Plus, do-it-yourself tarot readings, spooky snacks and more. 6 to 9:30 p.m. $8 general admission; $6 students/seniors; members free. Cash/Square bar for guests over 21. Complimentary drink tickets for MCD members; identification required. Museum of Craft and Design, 2569 Third Street. For more information.

10/17 Thursday — Music: Ben Barnes

Live music with Ben Barnes and friends. Acoustic rock, Olde Tyme Fiddle bands, classical pieces, jazz combinations; sometimes a saw! 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/19 Saturday — Community: Potrero Hill Festival

The Potrero Hill Festival returns to celebrate local artists, musicians, and historians. The event benefits the Potrero Hill Neighborhood House, a multi-purpose, multi-generation nonprofit that’s been in continuous operation for more than a century. The main stage will feature “The Klipptones,” a lively jazz/blues/swing band and “Jinx Jones” performing their Rock-a-Billy tunes. Returning to the festival are goats from City Grazing, and the kid’s zone, with rides, bounce houses, a street train, talent show, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 20th Street, between Wisconsin and Missouri streets. For more information.

10/24 Thursday — Music: James Everett

Live music by singer James Everett, a San Francisco native who has a sound and performance style that’s reminiscent of the Rat Pack fused with sprinkles of rhythm and blues, jazz, pop and neo-soul. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/25 Friday — 11/2 Saturday

Science: Bay Area Science Festival

In collaboration with the Bay Area’s scientific, cultural, and educational institutions, the Bay Area Science Festival is an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, featuring Discovery Days – including one at Oracle Park – Explorer Tours, and events. Free admission to Discovery Days; other events charge entrance fees. For more information.

10/26 Saturday — Halloween: Farley’s Pet Parade

The parade starts at 1 p.m. at the corner of 18th and Arkansas streets, marches up 18th Street. Costume judging at 18th and Texas streets.

10/27 Sunday — Art : Elizabeth Medrano and Lutz Hornischer

Opening for artists Elizabeth Medrano and Lutz Hornischer. 4 to 6 p.m. Free. Farley’s, 1315 18th Street.

10/31 Thursday — 11/16 Saturday

Dance: Entre Tú y Yo

Entre Tú y Yo (You and I), conceived, choreographed, and directed by Noche Flamenca artistic director Martín Santangelo and lead dancer Soledad Barrio, explores through dance, music, and song the possibilities afforded and constraints imposed by relationships. Joined by some of Spain’s most celebrated flamenco artists, Barrio stars in this evening-length program of duets, solos, and ensemble works. Preview: October 31 (all seats $25). Opening: Friday, November 1 (press opening), with performances 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets (preview $25, regular $30 – $70). Z Space, 450 Florida Street. For more information and to purchase tickets or 415.626-0453.