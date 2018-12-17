OP-ED: 2018 Election Thoughts

I’m excited to see the A-Team of powerful women – London Breed, Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein, and Nancy Pelosi – representing San Francisco on the national stage. These experienced leaders, working together with young idealistic activists, gives hope that we can make progress on social justice and environmental issues.

The Blue Wave was actually a Pink, Brown, and Rainbow Wave. It looks like we’re turning the tide to move forward as a nation.

Since the 2016 election and Women’s March, a massive amount of grassroots political organizing has occurred across the nation. Women have been activated like never before, running for office, working on campaigns, starting up local groups, creating new political organizations and infrastructure, as well as donating to established ones, like Emily’s List and Emerge. Some women quit their day jobs; their social lives revolve around political activism. No one knew what the result of all this frenzy of activity would be; now we see the payday in the midterm results. Looks to me like the momentum isn’t stopping.

It’s clear from the ballot results for San Francisco’s local races and propositions that voters are extremely distressed about the homeless crisis that plays out on our streets daily. Voters approved Proposition C; I hope we can do some real good with that money. But homelessness in San Francisco is a systemic problem that’s going to require new commitments and collaborations to solve. We’re going to need all hands-on deck – including tech – to help fix this system for good. We need high quality public housing with supportive services – in San Francisco and cities across the country – to make real progress. We need to design a green and caring economy.

Congratulations to our new District 10 Supervisor, Shamann Walton. I’m sure that District 10 residents are eager to support him in working on the many social and environmental issues we face, including cleaning up the Hunters Point Shipyard, fighting further displacement, and bringing new social investments and opportunities into communities so that all can thrive.

Potrero Hill resident, Kim Christensen, is the founder of Seismic Sisters.