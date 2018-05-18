View Article on Jackson Park Merits Corrections

Friends of Jackson Park appreciates the View’s coverage of efforts to improve our neighborhood park. Our design continues to evolve as we work hard to incorporate the many needs and wishes of our diverse community. As we get closer to a final redesign, we’d like to clarify and correct points made in the April article, “Proposal Progresses for Significant Jackson Playground Facelift.”

The illustration of the proposed design published in the article shouldn’t have been used, as some elements, such as the batting cages, have been eliminated. Fencing will be removed, allowing open access to the park from Carolina and Mariposa streets, but the ballfields will remain fenced. To maximize available space, we’re planning for a single rooftop tennis court, rather than several courts as suggested in the article.

Without question the area surrounding the park is exploding with new development. According to San Francisco Planning Department figures, 2,076 additional housing units are slated for the surrounding neighborhood, a number understated in the article.

Additional funding of $1,640,000 was allocated by the Eastern Neighborhoods Citizens Committee, not the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, from developer impact fees. Developers Related California, 1601 Mariposa, and Ronaldo Cianciarulo, 1301 16th Street, have already made good on their pledges.

We’re working hard to ensure that Jackson Park is prioritized in the next Parks Bond, which will appear on the 2019 ballot. We ask community members to support our efforts by contacting the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and mayoral candidates to advocate for inclusion of Jackson Park renovations in the bond.

We’re getting close to a final redesign draft. We’d hoped to have a community meeting in May, as reported, but this will likely be rescheduled to September. We thank everyone who has provided feedback and helped support our efforts thus far.