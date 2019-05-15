More gratitude…

Forty-four years ago, Goat Hill Pizza opened its outpost in our then working-class, diverse, neighborhood, quickly becoming a beacon for good food, friends, and family. Since its launch it’s grown to three locations, 100 employees, while still serving its world-renowned – or at least San Francisco-renowned – sourdough crust pies. Co-owner Philip de Andrade is a community asset in himself, leading the Mission Creek Harbor Association, serving as master of ceremonies at Potrero Hill’s annual history night, and lighting up every room into which he walks. Plus, all you can eat Mondays (Goat Hill, not Philip)!

Is there something you’re particularly grateful for? Let us know.